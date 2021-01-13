Palm Beach creates COVID vaccination waiting list

The town of Palm Beach has created a waiting list for residents 65 years and older who want to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Once registered, you will receive a confirmation email advising you of your number in the queue and will be contacted once additional vaccination appointments are available.
SPECIAL SECTION: Coronavirus
Since the town cannot guarantee the delivery of additional vaccine supply, residents are encouraged to call or email the Palm Beach County Health Department at 561-625-5180 or chd50feedback@flhealth.gov to get on their list for an appointment at a county vaccination site.
Residents who are successful in securing vaccinations from someplace other than Palm Beach's Fire Rescue Department are advised to email the town at questions@townofpalmbeach.com to advise us to remove your name from the waiting list.
Officials said residents who have already received the first dose from the town do not have to sign up on the new waiting list.
Councilwoman Julie Araskog said names will be added to the waiting list in the order of registrations received.
Click here to be placed on the town of Palm Beach's vaccination waiting list.
