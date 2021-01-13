Remembering lives lost in Haiti's earthquake more than a decade ago

Missionary Flights International carries supplies to Haiti every week.
They had just dropped off supplies eleven years ago when an earthquake struck Haiti.
Joe Karabensh is president of the organization. "We actually had a plane that day that had taken off already, but it was such a shocker and then the devastation afterwards," he said. "The buildings that were not built to our U.S. code just collapsed, there was just so much loss of life."
Among the thousands of lives lost, were four students and two teachers from Lynn University in Boca Raton.
Kevin Ross is the president and CEO of Lynn University.
"They were there on something called the Journey of Hope. And they were there to find and feed the poor of that country and to try and help where they could," he said.
Tuesday afternoon the University hosted a virtual ceremony to remember them. It is an emotional time on the campus.
"We've made a big difference in the lives of others through the work that has been done through the foundations created by the families," Ross said.
The University remembered the lives lost and continues the mission of helping others.
"Every January now our entire campus comes together, I can tell you this week students are packing comfort cases for local foster kids. Food drives for Boca Helping Hands, helping raise money for the devastation of the wildfires, helping to save our Boca beaches," Ross said.
