South Fla. pediatrician faces child porn charges

A South Florida pediatrician has been arrested on child pornography charges.
Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said they received a tip in June that Dr. Michael Mizrachy, 49, might be in possession of and distributing child pornography.
Detectives said they obtained a search warrant and found a video containing child pornography. It appeared to show a child between the age of 8 and 10 having sex with an adult.
MORE: Broward County headlines
Investigators said they also found several photographs of children in their bathing suits, underwear or shorts, seemingly unaware that the photos were being taken.
Sgt. Donald Prichard said a search of Mizrachy's Parkland home led investigators to discover that Mizrachy was using the KIK app to communicate with a 15-year-old.
Mizrachy was arrested Tuesday. He's being held without bond at the main Broward County jail.
Scripps Only Content 2021