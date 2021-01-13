South Fla. Republicans, Democrats react to Trump's impeachment

The reaction in South Florida to President Donald Trump's second impeachment seems to run along party lines.
"It's really unbelievable," said Willy Guardiola, a Trump supporter in Palm Beach County. "There are thousands of people coming to me and saying, 'Willy, what’s next? Where are we going? What will we do?'"
Guardiola said he is not advocating any violence but is choosing to pray and is still hoping for a different outcome from the November election of Joe Biden.
"My thing is more of a spiritual thing, and I do believe," he said.
Scott Holz of the West Palm Beach Democratic Club believes Congress acted correctly with impeachment, accusing the president of inciting the crowd that charged into the U.S. Capitol last week.
"Only with an impeachment and conviction will President Trump be barred from ever holding office," Holz said.
Meanwhile, local authorities are bracing for any demonstrations between now and when Trump returns to Mar-a-Lago.
Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said demonstrators will be allowed to have their voices heard, but he won't tolerate violence.
"We have a good intelligence network because we are in charge of Homeland Security for South Florid. We are in constant contact with all the intelligence agencies, so if there is any indication we are going to have some problems here, we are fully prepared to bring all the resources we need," Bradshaw said.
Scripps Only Content 2021