State’s cases rise by 14,896, pass 1.5 million; deaths up 156

Florida’s coronavirus cases rose by 14,896, passing 1.5 million six days after surpassing 1.4 million, as deaths increased by 156, which was 3 less than the day before, the Florida Department of Health announced Tuesday afternoon.
Tests reported from labs Monday were 161,444, one day after 128,788 and after a record 217,673 on Dec. 31. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 10.62 percent compared with 10.60 one day earlier and a record 23.38 Dec. 28, two-week high of 12.93 seven days ago and a two-week low 8.96 on Dec. 29. Palm Beach County's rate was 10.22 percent one day after 8.887, a record 20.04 Dec. 28, a two-week high 12.0 on Jan. 3 with the two-week low 7.22 on Dec. 29.
The state's total daily positivity rate was 13.14 percent one day after 13.16, a record 26.34 Dec. 28, a two-week high 14.71 Jan. 3 and a two-week low of 10.04 Dec. 29. The previous high was 24 percent on April 15. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the danger threshold.
Florida's cases reached 1,503,482 with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York and No. 5 Illinois also reporting more than 1 million.
Cases surpassed 1.4 million Wednesday, taking 9 days to rise 100,000. It took 10 days for cases to go from 1.2 million to 1.3 million, 9 days to record more than 100,000, 10 days to pass 1.1 million, 12 days to surpass 1 million, 13 days to exceed 900,000. The first 100,000 was on June 22.
The number of new cases were 14,602, which is different than the 14,896 increase because of an update from previous days.
Cases increased by a record 19,816 Thursday then were slightly lower at 19,530.
Saturday, it was a lower increase of 15,445.
Monday's rise was 11,576 and last Tuesday's 15,431.
The last time infections were below five figures was 8,198 on Monday, Dec. 28. The 7,391 infections on Sunday, Dec. 27 were the fewest since 6,659 on Nov. 30 and the 77 deaths were the lowest since 74 on Tuesday, Dec. 19.
The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.
Florida closed out the year on Thursday, Dec. 31 with an original record increase of 17,192 cases in one day with that new cases at 16,616.
For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July 12 with new infections 15,220.
A total of 19.7 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 2,929. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 753 one day after 831 and four days after a record 1,143 with Broward 1,121, St. Lucie 215, Martin 86, Indian River 56 and Okeechobee 21.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 111,359 for an average of 15,908 at 8.0 percent. The previous week the increase was 99,871 for an average of 14,267 over seven days. The average since the first case, which was 318 days ago, is 4,728 day.
Florida's cases are 6.7 percent of the total infections in the U.S., which passed 21 million Tuesday. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 7.0 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 28th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is in 23rd at 72.7 with Rhode Island No. 1 at 130.3, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 312 days, the death toll has reached 23,227 for an average of 74 per day -- fourth behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California, which passed Texas on Monday. Florida's total including nonresidents is 23,585, which rose by 5 to 358.
Florida was among 14 states posting triple-digit increases. The U.S. set a record with 4,453 deaths Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins tracking.
It took seven days for deaths rise 1,000 to 23,000. The state passed 21,000 deaths on Dec. 25, taking 9 days for increase 1,000. It also took 9 days to increase 1,000 to pass 20,000 residents' deaths, 12 days to pass 19,000 deaths. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Friday's death increase of 185 was the most since 202 on Sept. 23. Since September there were more deaths than Friday's increase but they were for two days of data: 217 on one Saturday ago.
Thursday's increase was 164, which tied for the most since Oct. 8.
The record is 276 on Aug. 11.
Monday's rise of 159 was the most for that day of month with the previous high 137 on Dec. 14.
Sunday's increase was 108, which was the lowest since 98 last Tuesday, the last time they were under triple digits.
Until Florida's increase of 120 deaths Dec. 14, they had remained under 100 since 105 on Oct. 21.
Palm Beach County rose by 3 to 1,972 after 17 the day before. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 11 to 4,452 and Broward is third at 1,038 with 10 more.
St. Lucie rose by 8 to 438 but remaining the same were Martin at 218 and Indian River at 178. Okeechobee stayed at 54 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
With a net increase of 32 deaths in South Florida of the 156 state total, there are 9,253, which is 39.8 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over seven days is 1,039, an average of 148 and 4.7 percent, compared with 779 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 52 deaths over seven days for 2.7 percent. The U.S. figure is 6.6 percent with the world at 4.9 percent.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 116 on Dec. 20.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 408 compared with 201 one day ago. The state reported Tuesday there are currently 7,713 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is an increase of 63 in one day. Eight days ago, it went above 7,000 for the first time since 7,144 on Aug. 7. It passed 5,000 on Dec. 15. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
DEATHS
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 24th in deaths per million.
The 21 deaths reported Sunday Nov. 1 were lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 1,970.
Hillsborough County remained at 1,142 in fourth place place with Pinellas up 3 to 1,132 in fifth, Polk by 9 to 863 in sixth, Orange by 8 to 805 in seventh, Duval by 2 to 783 in eighth and Lee remaining at 715 in ninth.
CASES
Cases have been trending up in the state.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
The last lowest rise was 6,659 on Nov. 30.
TESTING
Worldometers.info lists Florida with 16,914,911 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth.
Florida first-time daily infection percentage has been above 10 percent all but two days over two weeks.
Palm Beach County's rate of 5.78 Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's rate was 9.41 percent one day after 8.96, a two-week high of 13.57 Jan. 2 and a two-week low of 7.13 Dec. 29. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was 8.87 one day after 8.51, with a two-week high 10.63 Jan. 5 and a two-week low of 6.72 Dec. 29.
St. Lucie's rate was 15.46 percent one day after 12.48 with a two-week high of 18.57 Jan. 5 and a low of 9.71 Dec. 29. Martin's rate was 9.31 percent one day after 7.16 percent, a two-week high of 11.49 five days ago with a two-week low of 6.16 Jan. 2. Indian River's rate was 6.81 percent one day after 8.744, a two-week high of 17.02 Jan. 2 and a two-week low of 11.22 five days ago. Okeechobee's rate of 20.79 percent on 80 negative tests was one day after 8.3 on 254negative tests with a two-week high of 35.85 on 34 negative tests Jan. 4 and low of 10.79 on 281 tests five days ago. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.7 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide, which neared 1,969,00 deaths and neared 92.0 million cases Tuesday, according to Worldometers.info.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent (-0.1), Broward 1.3, Miami-Dade 1.4, St. Lucie 2.6, Martin 2.5 (-0.1), Indian River 2.2 and Okeechobee 1.9.
Deaths per million: Florida 1,082, U.S. 1,175, world 252.5. In the U.S., that means roughly 1 in 1,000 people died from a coronavirus cause. New York, which represents 10.5 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,057 per million. Six months ago New York was 23.6 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 35 deaths, with a decrease of 1 in a data revision, in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. The class was 33 since Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 126 people with no change with no change.
55 and older: 94 percent of fatalities with 62 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage tested positive – 28 percent age 55 and older and 7 percent 75 and older.
85 and older: 7,389 people 85 and older, an increase of 54 in one day.
Infant to 4: 27,092 cases, an increase of 346, and 441 were hospitalized, which rose by 2. Ages 5-14: 81,460 cases, an increase of 1,157 with 397 in the hospital at one time, which rose by 1.
Infant to 54 age group: 1,057,462 of the 1,476,484 residents' cases. In that group, 1,434 have died with an increase of 7 for a 0.14 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 1,251,296 cases. A total of 3,961 have died, with 29 more, for a 0.32 percentage.
CITIES
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities at 22,388 with an increase of 188. No. 2 Boca Raton rose by 102 to 15,794. No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, went up by 93 to 13,660. No. 4 Boynton Beach is at 8,796 from 8,732. No. 5 Delray Beach at 6,,900 vs. 6,859.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 10,806, rising 127, followed by Fort Pierce at 5,654 with an increase of 57 and Stuart at 4,068, a rise of 27.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, rose by 2 to 705 with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 66,204 people in the state have been hospitalized compared with 63,882 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 5,268 with 16 more compared with 11 the day before. Martin by 3 to 584, St. Lucie by 12 to 2,025, Indian River by 2 to 554 and Okeechobee by 4 to 288.
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-seven percent of the deaths, 8,613, are residents and staff of long-term care with increase of 42. Palm Beach County is second at 856, with no change. Miami-Dade leads with 922.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 380,796 Tuesday, an increase of a record 4,453, surpassing the mark of 4,194 Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins. Twenty-one states reported at least 50 more deaths Tuesday.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 23,520 at 6.6 percent. The increase one week ago Tuesday was 3,767.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York: had an increase of 185 to rise to 40,019 compared with a daily high of 799 in April, according to Johns Hopkins tracking. Hopkins includes probable deaths, meaning there was no positive coronavirus test, with New York state only using confirmed deaths but New York City probable ones. No. 2 California: increase of U.S.-high 548, three days after record 695, at 30,513. No. 3 Texas with increase of 286 at 30,219. No. 5: New Jersey: increase of 108 at 20,039.
Among states in top 10, including No. 6 Illinois 11, No. 7 Pennsylvania 227, No. 8 Michigan 100, No. 9 Massachusetts 67, No. 10 Georgia state-record 144.
Also with at least 50, No. 11 Arizona with state-record 335, No.17 Missouri 204 (153 in prior months), No. 14 Tennessee 146, No. 22 Alabama 139 (many months earlier), No. 12 Ohio 100, No. 24 Mississippi 98, No. 13 Indiana 88, No. 27 Iowa 83, No. 19 Maryland 67, No. 15 Louisiana 53, No. 16 North Carolina, No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 1 Monday.
Cases
Infections increased to 22,838,110 Tuesday with a rise of 224,490 after a record 301,858 Jan. 2, according to Johns Hopkins. The increase one week ago Tuesday was 232,298.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California at 2,747,288 with U.S.-high 36,487 after U.S.-record 53,711 Dec. 16. No. 2 Texas 1,753,059 with 22,110 three days after record 29,310. No. 4 New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, 1,155,370 with 15,214 four days after record 18,832. No. 5 Illinois 1,040,168 with 6,642 after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13.
Twenty-seven reported at least 2,000 cases, including No. 10 Arizona 8,559, No. 6 Ohio 7,981, No. 8 Pennsylvania 7,275, No. 10 North Carolina 6,851, No. 7 Georgia 5,982, No. 19 Virginia 5,141, No. 23 Louisiana 4,673, No. 12 New Jersey 4,219, No. 17 Massachusetts 4,206, No. 24 Oklahoma 3,885, No. 20 Alabama 3,848, No. 34 Connecticut 3,689, No. 9 Tennessee 3,478, No. 30 Arkansas 3,209, No. 13 Indiana 3,191, No. 28 Iowa 3,145, No. 27 Kentucky 3,053.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 27.1 percent of the record 15,791 deaths increase Tuesday, surpassing the mark of 15,226 Dec. 30, and 19.8 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 92,166 at 4.9 percent. One Tuesday ago, the deaths were 14,114.
Cases: Increased by 670,392, four days after a record 839,309 cases with 600,000 passing first Nov. 5, 500,00 for the first time Oct. 28. One Tuesday ago, the cases were 701,271.
No. 2 Brazil: 1,109 deaths for a total of 204,726 compared with record of 1,554 on July 29. Cases: 61,804 five days after record 87,134 with total third at 8,105,790.
No. 3 India: 167 deaths, compared with a national-record 1,299, to rise to 151,327 and in third place. Cases: 12,584, which is the lowest since June and compared with a record 97,859, and is second in the world, with 10,111,2949.
No. 4 Mexico: record 1,314 deaths, six days after past mark of 1,165 for a total of 135,682 in fourth place. Cases: 14,395 three days after record 16,105.
Europe: Coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 6,264 new deaths and 207,171 cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 United Kingdom with 1,243 deaths four days after record 1,325, as well as 45,533 cases, three days after record 68,053. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 616 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 and 14,242 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France 452 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 19,752 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 8 Russia 531 deaths after record 635 Dec. 24 and 22,934 cases after record 29,935 Dec. 24 and fourth overall with 3,355,794. No. 10 Spain 408 deaths and 25,438 cases, four days after record 25,456 cases.
Also, No. 13 Germany reported 1,103 deaths after record 1,244 Dec. 29 and 16,415 cases, behind the record of 31,553 Dec. 18. No. 16 Poland 326 deaths and 5,569 cases.
No. 9 Iran: 98 deaths after a record 486 on Nov. 16. Cases: 6,408 after a record 14,051 Nov. 27.
No. 21 Canada: 147 deaths after record 257 Dec. 29 for a total of 17,233, moving past Chile (20), and 6,292 cases after record 11,383 Jan. 3.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," 30 deaths and is at 9,667. Neighboring Norway 4 deaths to rise to 482, as well as 712 more cases.
China: the original epicenter of the world, hasn't reported a death since April 26 and dropped to 44th behind Guatemale. China added 115 cases Wednesday, the most since 127 on July 30.
South Korea: 20 deaths Wednesday after record 40 Dec. 29 for a total of 1,185 plus 561 new cases, behind the record of 1,241 Dec. 25.
Japan: 64 deaths after record 78 twice last week for a total of 4,192, including 13 on a cruise ship, and 4,539 cases four days after record 7,882.
