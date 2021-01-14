Delray Beach Fire Rescue to administer COVID-19 vaccinations for people 65 and older

Delray Beach Fire Rescue will be administrating a limited number of COVID-19 vaccines for people 65 and older.
The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County provided 200 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Delray Beach Fire Rescue, which the department says will likely be the first in a series to administer to the general public.
Those who are interested in making an appointment to take the vaccine should register here Thursday starting at 10 a.m.
Registrants will need to follow the prompts in order to choose an appointment time for Friday, Jan. 15, and submit their identifying information.
A confirmation email will be provided to each successful registrant with the time and location of their appointment, general instructions, as well as a link to a vaccine consent form that must be completed and brought with them to the appointment.
Important Information:
- Do not make an appointment if you currently have COVID-19 symptoms.
- The appointment link will not be active before 10 a.m., Jan. 14.
- Vaccines will not be administered without an appointment, and the link is the only method to make an appointment.
- Individuals without an appointment will be turned away.
- Registrants must be 65 or older and must bring valid identification with them to the appointment.
- Any questions about the vaccine should be addressed to your individual healthcare provider.
For more information, click here.
