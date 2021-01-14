Florida's deaths rise by 169 from 156 day before, cases by 13,990 from 14,896

Florida's coronavirus cases rose by 13,990, around 1,000 less than the day before, as deaths increased by 169, compared with 156 Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health announced Wednesday afternoon.
Tests reported from labs Tuesay were 157,923, one day after 161,478 and after a record 217,673 on Dec. 31. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was a two-week low of 10.17 percent compared with 10.65 one day earlier and a record 23.38 Dec. 28 and a two-week low 8.96 on Dec. 29. Palm Beach County's rate was 9.66 percent one day after 10.23, a record 20.04 Dec. 28, a two-week high 12.01 on Jan. 3 with the two-week low 7.72 on Jan. 2.
The state's total daily positivity rate was 12.6 percent one day after 13.16, a record 26.34 Dec. 28, a two-week high 14.71 Jan. 3 and a two-week low of 11.97 Jan. 1. The previous high was 24 percent on April 15. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the danger threshold.
Florida's cases reached 1,517,472 with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York and No. 5 Illinois also reporting more than 1 million.
Cases surpassed 1.4 million Wednesday, taking 9 days to rise 100,000. It took 10 days for cases to go from 1.2 million to 1.3 million, 9 days to record more than 100,000, 10 days to pass 1.1 million, 12 days to surpass 1 million, 13 days to exceed 900,000. The first 100,000 was on June 22.
The number of new cases were 13,660, which is different than the 13,880 increase because of an update from previous days.
Cases increased by a record 19,816 Thursday then were slightly lower at 19,530.
Saturday, it was a lower increase of 15,445.
Tuesday's rise was 14,896 and last Wednesday's 17,783.
The last time infections were below five figures was 8,198 on Monday, Dec. 28. The 7,391 infections on Sunday, Dec. 27 were the fewest since 6,659 on Nov. 30 and the 77 deaths were the lowest since 74 on Tuesday, Dec. 19.
The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.
Florida closed out the year on Thursday, Dec. 31 with an original record increase of 17,192 cases in one day with that new cases at 16,616.
For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July 12 with new infections 15,220.
A total of 18.5 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 2,568. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 699 one day after 753 and five days after a record 1,143 with Broward 1,070, St. Lucie 172, Martin 65, Indian River 100 and Okeechobee 19.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 107,566 for an average of 15,367 at 7.6 percent. The previous week the increase was 103,783 for an average of 14,826 over seven days. The average since the first case, which was 319 days ago, is 4,757 day.
Florida's cases are 6.6 percent of the total infections in the U.S. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 7.1 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 29th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is in 25th at 72.3 with Arizona No. 1 at 134.7, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 313 days, the death toll has reached 23,396 for an average of 75 per day -- fourth behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California, which passed Texas on Monday. Florida's total including nonresidents is 23,759, which rose by 5 to 363.
Florida was among 12 states posting triple-digit increases Wednesday. The U.S. set a record with 4,453 deaths Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins tracking. And cases passed 23 million, gaining 1 million in four days.
It took seven days for deaths in Florida to rise 1,000 for a total of 23,000 Tuesday. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Friday's death increase of 185 was the most since 202 on Sept. 23. Since September there were more deaths than Friday's increase but they were for two days of data: 217 on one Saturday ago.
Thursday's increase was 164 had tied for the most since Oct. 8.
The record is 276 on Aug. 11.
Monday's rise of 159 was the most for that day of month with the previous high 137 on Dec. 14.
Sunday's increase was 108, which was the lowest since 98 last Tuesday, the last time they were under triple digits.
Until Florida's increase of 120 deaths Dec. 14, they had remained under 100 since 105 on Oct. 21.
Palm Beach County rose by 8 to 1,983 after 3 the day before. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 20to 4,472 and Broward is third at 1,943 with 5 more.
St. Lucie remained at 438 as Martin rose by 6 to 224 and Indian River stayed at 178. Okeechobee increased by 1 to 55 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
With a net increase of 34 deaths in South Florida of the 169 state total, there are 9,287, which is 39.7 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over seven days is 1,069, an average of 153 and 4.8 percent, compared with 771 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 60 deaths over seven days for 3.1 percent. The U.S. figure is 6.5 percent with the world at 5.0 percent.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 116 on Dec. 20.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 430 compared with 408 one day ago. The state reported Wednesday there are currently 7,582 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 131 in one day. Nine days ago, it went above 7,000 for the first time since 7,144 on Aug. 7. It passed 5,000 on Dec. 15. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
DEATHS
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 25th in deaths per million.
The 21 deaths reported Sunday Nov. 1 were lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, Nebraska at 1,791. Rhode Island passed Palm Beach County at 1,987.
Hillsborough County rose by 11 to 1,152 in fourth place place with Pinellas up 17 to 1,149 in fifth, Polk by 5 to 868 in sixth, Orange by 14 to 819 in seventh, Duval by 3 to 786 in eighth and Lee by to 5 to 720 in ninth.
CASES
Cases have been trending up in the state.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
The last lowest rise was 6,659 on Nov. 30.
TESTING
Worldometers.info lists Florida with 17,031,970 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth.
Florida first-time daily infection percentage has been above 10 percent all but two days over two weeks.
Palm Beach County's rate of 5.78 Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's rate was 9.22 percent one day after 9.41, a two-week high of 13.59 Jan. 2 and a two-week low of 8.67 three days ago. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was 9.22 one day after 8.89, with a two-week high 10.67 Jan. 5 and a two-week low of 7.79 Jan. 1.
St. Lucie's rate was 16.26 percent one day after 15.34 with a two-week high of 18.55 Jan. 5 and a low of 12.5 two days earlier. Martin's rate was 8.88 percent one day after 9.04 percent, a two-week high of 111.42 seven days ago with a two-week low of 6.17 Jan. 2. Indian River's rate was 10.73 percent one day after 6.71, a two-week high of 17.11 Jan. 2 and a two-week low of 11.23 six days ago. Okeechobee's rate of 17.12 percent on 92 negative tests was one day after 20.0 on 80 negative tests with a two-week high of 35.85 on 34 negative tests Jan. 4 and low of 10.83 on 280 tests six days ago. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.7 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide, which passed 1,985,00 deaths and passed 92.7 million cases Tuesday, according to Worldometers.info.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.3, Miami-Dade 1.4, St. Lucie 2.6, Martin 2.6 (+0.1), Indian River 2.1 (-0.1) and Okeechobee 1.9 (+0.1)
Deaths per million: Florida 1,089, U.S. 1,186, world 254.7. New York, which represents 10.4 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,065 per million. Six months ago New York was 23.6 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 35 deaths, with no change, in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. The class was 33 since Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 126 people with no change with no change.
55 and older: 94 percent of fatalities with 62 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage tested positive – 28 percent age 55 and older and 7 percent 75 and older.
85 and older: 7,449 people 85 and older, an increase of 60 in one day.
Infant to 4: 27,385 cases, an increase of 293, and 442 were hospitalized, which rose by 1. Ages 5-14: 82,464 cases, an increase of 1,004 with 402 in the hospital at one time, which rose by 5.
Infant to 54 age group: 1,076,988 of the 1,490,148 residents' cases. In that group, 1,437 have died with an increase of 3 for a 0.13 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 1,272,349 cases. A total of 3,975 have died, with 14 more, for a 0.31 percentage.
CITIES
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities at 22,563 with an increase of 175. No. 2 Boca Raton rose by 114 to 15,908. No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, went up by 84 to 13,744 13,660. No. 4 Boynton Beach is at 8,853 from 8,796. No. 5 Delray Beach at 6,970 vs. 6,900.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 11,036, rising 230, followed by Fort Pierce at 5,693 with an increase of 39 and Stuart at 4,093, a rise of 25.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, rose by 11 to 716 with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 66,634 people in the state have been hospitalized compared with 64,321 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 5,268 with 16 more compared with 16 the day before. Martin by 3 to 587, St. Lucie by 8 to 1,133, Indian River by 1 to 555 and Okeechobee by 8 to 294.
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-seven percent of the deaths, 8,666, are residents and staff of long-term care with increase of 53. Palm Beach County is second at 859, with a rise of 3. Miami-Dade leads with 923.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 384,383 Wednesday, an increase of 3,578, one day after a record 4,453. Twenty-two states reported at least 50 more deaths Wednesday.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 23,474 at 6.5 percent. The increase one week ago Wednesday was 3,854.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York: had an increase of 188 to rise to 40,188 compared with a daily high of 799 in April, according to Johns Hopkins tracking. Hopkins includes probable deaths, meaning there was no positive coronavirus test, with New York state only using confirmed deaths but New York City probable ones. No. 2 California: increase of U.S.-high 589, four days after record 695, at 31,102. No. 3 Texas with increase of 405 (most since 700 on July 27 and 630 on July 28 that includes old deaths) at 30,624. No. 5: New Jersey: increase of 95 at 20,161.
Among states in top 10, including No. 6 Illinois 97, No. 7 Pennsylvania 349, No. 8 Michigan 32, No. 9 Massachusetts 86, No. 10 Georgia st137.
Also with at least 50, No. 11 Arizona 191, No. 22 Alabama 187 (analysis of old deaths), No. 14 Tennessee 137, No. 16 North Carolina 107, No. 31 Kansas 100 (two days), No. 18 Connecticut 87, No. 12 Ohio 79, No. 23 Virginia 75, No. 28 Arkansas 65, No. 13 Indiana 59, No. 15 Louisiana 51, No. 21 Minnesota 50, No. 30 Nevada 50. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 90 Tuesday.
Cases
Infections increased to 23,067,796 Wednesday with a rise of 229,686 after a record 301,858 Jan. 2, according to Johns Hopkins. The increase one week ago Wednesday was 250,381.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California at 2,781,039 with U.S.-high 31,102 after U.S.-record 53,711 Dec. 16. No. 2 Texas 1,775,619 with 22,270 four days after record 29,310. No. 4 New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, 1,169,947 with 14,577 five days after record 18,832. No. 5 Illinois 1,046,030 with 5,862 after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13.
Twenty-eight reported at least 2,000 cases, including No. 8 Pennsylvania 7,960, No. 12 New Jersey 6,922, No. 6 Ohio 6,701, No. 7 Georgia 5,685, No. 10 Arizona 5,629, No. 17 Massachusetts 5,278, No. 11 North Carolina 5,098, No. 9 Tennessee 4,625, No. 19 Virginia 4,598, No. 27 Kentucky 4,560, No. 31 Kansas 4,359 (two days), No. 24 Oklahoma 3,907, No. 13 Indiana 3,686, No. 34 Connecticut 3,529, No. 20 Alabama 3,147.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 25.2 percent of the record 16,288 cases, surpassing the mark of 16,001 deaths one day earlier, and 19.8 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 93,819 at 5.0 percent. One Wednesday ago, the deaths were 14,842.
Cases: Increased by 742,402, five days after a record 839,340 cases with 600,000 passing first Nov. 5, 500,00 for the first time Oct. 28. One Tuesday ago, the cases were 701,271.
No. 2 Brazil: 1,283 deaths for a total of 206,009 compared with record of 1,554 on July 29. Cases: 61,822 six days after record 87,134 with total third at 8,257,459.
No. 3 India: 202 deaths, compared with a national-record 1,299, to rise to 151,529 and in third place. Cases: 15,968, which is the lowest since June and compared with a record 97,859, and is second in the world, with 10,495,179.
No. 4 Mexico: 1,285 deaths one day after 1,314 for a total of 136,917 in fourth place. Cases: 15,873 four days after record 16,105.
Europe: Coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 6,183 new deaths and 253,438 cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 United Kingdom with record 1,564, surpassing the previous mark five days earlier of 1,325, as well as 47,525 cases, four days after record 68,053. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 507 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 and 15,774 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France 229 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 23,852 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 8 Russia 566 deaths after record 635 Dec. 24 and 22,850 cases after record 29,935 Dec. 24 and fourth overall with 3,471,053. No. 10 Spain 195 deaths and record 38,869 cases.
Also, No. 13 Germany reported 1,201 deaths after record 1,244 Dec. 29 and 23,294 cases, behind the record of 31,553 Dec. 18. No. 16 Poland 481 deaths and 9,053 cases.
No. 9 Iran: 97 deaths after a record 486 on Nov. 16. Cases: 6,317 after a record 14,051 Nov. 27.
No. 21 Canada: 150 deaths after record 257 Dec. 29 for a total of 17,383 and 6,855 cases after record 11,383 Jan. 3.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," 30 deaths and is at 9,834. Neighboring Norway record 27 deaths to rise to 509, as well as 667 more cases.
China: the original epicenter of the world, reported one death on Thursday after reporting only one death since April 27 on May 17 and is 44th behind Guatemala with 4,635. The first death was reported one year ago on Jan. 11. China also added 133 case, the most since 325 on April 17.
South Korea: 10 deaths Thursday after record 40 Dec. 29 for a total of 1,195 plus 524 new cases, behind the record of 1,241 Dec. 25.
Japan: record 97 deaths, surpassing the mark of 78 twice last week for a total of 4,289, including 13 on a cruise ship, and 5,871 cases five days after record 7,882.
