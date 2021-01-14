How Florida's congressional members voted in House impeachment

"Impeachment is one of the most consequential powers afforded to Congress. It guards against a president who threatens our security, the continuity of our government, and the integrity of our democracy. The oath that I swore to support and defend the Constitution of the United States compels me to vote to impeach the president.







"We must hold President Trump accountable for his incendiary rhetoric that culminated in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. For months he inflamed his supporters and proliferated baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election. He knew that his words had tremendous power, and he hoped that his lies would resonate.







"President Trump is unquestionably responsible for the violent riots in the Capitol building, the deaths of six Americans—including two police officers—and an attempt to stop the certification of the electoral college results.







"For inciting a violent and deadly insurrection, for instigating domestic terrorists even as they smashed their way into the Capitol building and called for the hanging of Vice President Pence and the death of Members of Congress, and for refusing to call off his mob as they occupied the most prominent symbol of American democracy in an attempt to overturn the results of the election, he must be impeached and removed from office.







"President Trump continues to pose a grave and imminent threat, even with just days remaining in his term. It is not enough to wait for him to leave office with the hope that he will not incite further insurrection and more death and destruction in Washington or cities across the country. Standing up to this reckless president, rejecting his dangerous rhetoric, and impeaching him under the constitution is necessary to protect our nation.







"The President incited insurrection. In response, the House exercised its power of impeachment to hold him accountable. I strongly urge the members of the U.S. Senate to fulfill their oath of office to defend the country against domestic threats by removing President Trump from office and barring him from ever holding federal office again."

