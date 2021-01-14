How Florida's congressional members voted in House impeachment

The House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach President Trump for a second time by a margin of 232 to 197.
The impeachment comes following last week's riot at the U.S. Capitol and makes him the only U.S. president to ever be impeached twice.
Unlike the first impeachment last year, 10 House Republicans crossed party lines and voted in favor to remove Trump from office. No Florida Republicans voted to impeach the president Wednesday but all Democrats voted in favor of the resolution.
One representative, U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster, R-Leesburg , said he could not attend the proceedings due to a family obligation and did not vote.
However, it does not appear that Trump will be removed from office before his term ends Jan. 20.
This comes after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday he will not call the Senate back early, delaying a potential impeachment trial until after President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration
Florida has 27 representatives in the House. Here's how they voted on the article of "incitement of insurrection":
- 1st district: Matt Gaetz (R) - No for impeachment
- 2nd district: Neal Dunn (R) - No for impeachment
- 3rd district: Kat Cammack (R) - No for impeachment
- 4th district: John Rutherford (R) - No for impeachment
- 5th district: Al Lawson (D) - Yes for impeachment
- 6th district: Michael Waltz (R) - No for impeachment
- 7th district: Stephanie Murphy (D) - Yes for impeachment
- 8th district: Bill Posey (R) - No for impeachment
- 9th district: Darren Soto (D) - Yes for impeachment
- 10th district: Val Demings (D) - Yes for impeachment
- 11th district: Daniel Webster (R) - Did not vote
- 12th district: Gus Bilirakis (R) - No for impeachment
- 13th district: Charlie Crist (D) - Yes for impeachment
- 14th district: Kathy Castor (D) - Yes for impeachment
- 15th district: Scott Franklin (R) - No for impeachment
- 16th district: Vern Buchanan (R) - No for impeachment
- 17th district: Greg Steube (R) - No for impeachment
- 18th district: Brian Mast (R) - No for impeachment
- 19th district: Byron Donalds (R) - No for impeachment
- 20th district: Alcee Hastings (D) - Yes for impeachment
- 21st district: Lois Frankel (D) - Yes for impeachment
- 22nd district: Ted Deutch (D) - Yes for impeachment
- 23rd district: Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D) - Yes for impeachment
- 24th district: Frederica Wilson (D) - Yes for impeachment
- 25th district: Mario Díaz-Balart (R) - No for impeachment
- 26th district: Carlos A. Giménez (R) - No for impeachment
- 27th district: Maria Elvira Salazar (R) - No for impeachment
