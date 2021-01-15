Death rise by 217, most in 5 months; cases increase 13,720

Florida's coronavirus deaths rose by 217, the most since 219 five months ago, including Palm Beach County surpassing 2,000 fatalities, as cases increased by 13,720, which was 270 less than the day before, the Florida Department of Health announced Thursday afternoon.
On Aug. 18 when there were the 219 deaths, the U.S. total was only 1,302 compared with three times as much now. The deaths record is 276 on Aug. 11.
Tests reported from labs Wednesday were 183,962, one day after 157,931 and after a record 217,673 on Dec. 31. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 8.63 percent, the lowest since 6.16 on Dec. 25. 10.17 one day earlier, a record 23.38 Dec. 28 and a two-week high 12.98 on Jan. 4. Palm Beach County's rate was 6.26 percent, the lowest since 6.13 Dec. 25, one day after 9.69, a record 20.04 Dec. 28 and a two-week high 12.04 on Jan. 3.
The state's total daily positivity rate was a two-week high of 10.78 percent one day after 12.47, a record 26.34 Dec. 28, a two-week high 14.71 Jan. 3 and the lowest since 10.49 Dec. 25. The previous high was 24 percent on April 15. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the danger threshold.
After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 314 days, the death toll has reached 23,613 for an average of 75 per day -- fourth behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California, which passed Texas on Monday. Florida's total including nonresidents is 23,981, which rose by 5 to 368.
Florida was among 11 states posting triple-digit increases Thursday. The U.S. set a record with 4,453 deaths Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins tracking. And cases passed 23 million Wednesday, gaining 1 million in four days.
It took seven days for deaths in Florida to rise 1,000 for a total of 23,000 Tuesday. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Last Friday's death increase of 185 was the most since 202 on Sept. 23, the last time it was more than 200. Since September there were more deaths but they were for two days of data: 217 on one Saturday ago.
Last Thursday's increase was 164 had tied for the most since Oct. 8.
Monday's rise of 159 was the most for that day of month with the previous high 137 on Dec. 14.
Sunday's increase was 108, which was the lowest since 98 last Tuesday, the last time they were under triple digits.
Until Florida's increase of 120 deaths Dec. 14, they had remained under 100 since 105 on Oct. 21.
Palm Beach County rose by 26 to 2,009, which is one less than the record Aug. 7, after 8 the day before. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 28 to 4,500 and Broward is third at 1,945 with 2 more.
St. Lucie rose by 3 to 441 as Martin increased by 2 to 226 and Indian River by 6 to 184. Okeechobee increased by 1 to 55 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
With a net increase of 67 deaths in South Florida of the 217 state total, there are 9,360, which is 39.6 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over seven days is 1,132, an average of 162 and 5.0 percent, compared with 808 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 85 deaths over seven days for 4.4 percent. The U.S. figure is 6.4 percent with the world at 5.0 percent.
Florida's cases reached 1,531,192 with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York and No. 5 Illinois also reporting more than 1 million.
Cases surpassed 1.4 million Wednesday, taking 9 days to rise 100,000. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.
The number of new cases were 13,462, which is different than the 13,720 increase because of an update from previous days.
Cases increased by a record 19,816 Thursday then were slightly lower at 19,530 last Friday.
Saturday, it was a lower increase of 15,445.
Wednesday's rise was 13,990.
The last time infections were below five figures was 8,198 on Monday, Dec. 28. The 7,391 infections on Sunday, Dec. 27 were the fewest since 6,659 on Nov. 30 and the 77 deaths were the lowest since 74 on Tuesday, Dec. 19.
The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.
Florida closed out the year on Thursday, Dec. 31 with an original record increase of 17,192 cases in one day with that new cases at 16,616.
For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July 12 with new infections 15,220.
A total of 18.5 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 2,532. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 878 one day after 699 and seven days after a record 1,143 with Broward 1,350, St. Lucie 218, Martin 54, Indian River 76 and Okeechobee 32.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 101,470 for an average of 14,496 at 7.1 percent. The previous week the increase was 106,407 for an average of 15,201 over seven days. The average since the first case, which was 320 days ago, is 4,785 day.
Florida's cases are 6.6 percent of the total infections in the U.S. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 7.1 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 29th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is in 23rd at 69.9 with Arizona No. 1 at 131.6, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 122 on Dec. 20.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 402 compared with 430 one day ago. The state reported Wednesday there are currently 7,761 7,582 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is an increase of 179 in one day. Ten days ago, it went above 7,000 for the first time since 7,144 on Aug. 7. It passed 5,000 on Dec. 15. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
DEATHS
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 25th in deaths per million.
The 21 deaths reported Sunday Nov. 1 were lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 1,996.
Hillsborough County rose by 13 to 1,165 in fourth place place with Pinellas up 8 to 1,157 in fifth, Polk by 6 to 874 in sixth, Orange by 4 to 823 in seventh, Duval by 2 to 7886 in eighth and Lee by to 2 to 722 in ninth.
CASES
Cases have been trending up in the state.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
The last lowest rise was 6,659 on Nov. 30.
TESTING
Worldometers.info lists Florida with 17,148,040 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth.
Florida first-time daily infection percentage has been above 10 percent all but two days over two weeks.
Palm Beach County's rate of 5.78 Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's rate was 8.96 percent one day after 9.24, a two-week high of 13.63 Jan. 2 and a two-week low of 8.69 four days ago. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was a two-week low of 7.54 percvent one day after 9.13, with a two-week high 10.67 Jan. 5.
St. Lucie's rate was a two-week low of 11.96 percent one day after 16.54 with a two-week high of 18.58 Jan. 5 . Martin's rate was 6.58 percent one day after 9.0 percent, a two-week high of 11.43 Jan. 5. with a two-week low of 6.17 Jan. 2. Indian River's rate was 2.11 percent on an unusually high 4,583 negative tests one day after 10,57, a two-week high of 16.89 Jan. 2. Okeechobee's rate of 13.85 percent on 199 negative tests was one day after 16.36 on 92 negative tests with a two-week high of 35.85 on 34 negative tests Jan. 4 and low of 8.33 on 253 tests three days ago. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.7 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide, which neared 2,002,000 million deaths and passed 93.5 million cases Thursday, according to Worldometers.info.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.2 percent (+0.1), Broward 1.3, Miami-Dade 1.4, St. Lucie 2.6, Martin 2.6, Indian River 2.21 (+0.1) and Okeechobee 1.9.
Deaths per million: Florida 1,099, U.S. 1,201, world 256.7. New York, which represents 10.3 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,079 per million. Six months ago New York was 23.6 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 35 deaths, with no change, in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. The class was 33 since Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 127 people with no change with an increase of 1.
55 and older: 94 percent of fatalities with 62 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage tested positive – 28 percent age 55 and older and 7 percent 75 and older.
85 and older: 7,528 people 85 and older, an increase of 79 in one day.
Infant to 4: 27,757 cases, an increase of 372, and 445 were hospitalized, which rose by 3. Ages 5-14: 82,464 cases, an increase of 1,084 with 404 in the hospital at one time, which rose by 2.
Infant to 54 age group: 1,076,343 of the 1,503,529 residents' cases. In that group, 1,446 have died with an increase of 9 for a 0.13 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 1,273,689 cases. A total of 4,002 have died, with 27 more, for a 0.31 percentage.
CITIES
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities at 22,776 with an increase of 213. No. 2 Boca Raton rose by 164 to 16,072. No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, went up by 108 to 13,852. No. 4 Boynton Beach is at 8,930 from 8,853. No. 5 Delray Beach at 6,979 vs. 6,970.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 11,069, rising 33, followed by Fort Pierce at 5,758 with an increase of 65 and Stuart at 4,119, a rise of 26.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, rose by 10 to 726 with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 67,036 people in the state have been hospitalized compared with 64,704 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 5,302 with 34 more compared with 12 the day before. Martin by 5 to 592, St. Lucie by 11 to 1,144, Indian River by 5 to 560 and Okeechobee by 6 to 300.
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-seven percent of the deaths, 8,733, are residents and staff of long-term care with increase of 67. Palm Beach County is second at 877, with a rise of 7. Miami-Dade leads with 928.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 388,692 Thursday, an increase of 3,928, two days after a record 4,453. Twenty-two states reported at least 50 more deaths Thursday.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 23,368 at 6.4 percent. The increase one week ago Thursday was 4,194
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York: had an increase of 243, the most since 483 on May 18, to rise to 40,435 compared with a daily high of 799 in April, according to Johns Hopkins tracking. Hopkins includes probable deaths, meaning there was no positive coronavirus test, with New York state only using confirmed deaths but New York City probable ones. No. 2 California: increase of U.S.-high 552, five days after record 695, at 31,654. No. 3 Texas with increase of 426 (most since 700 on July 27 and 630 on July 28 that includes old deaths) at 31,050. No. 5: New Jersey: increase of 94 at 20,253.
Among states in top 10, including No. 6 Illinois 88, No. 7 Pennsylvania 313, No. 8 Michigan 139, No. 9 Massachusetts 74, No. 10 Georgia 141.
Also with at least 50, No. 20 Alabama 185 (analysis of old deaths), No. 12 Ohio 109, No. 16 North Carolina 107, No. 14 Tennessee 84, No. 23 Virginia 74, No. 30 Nevada state-record 61, No. 15 Louisiana 53, No. 32 Kentucky 51. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 38 Thursday.
Cases
Infections increased to 23,307,232 Thursday with a rise of 235,255 after a record 301,858 Jan. 2, according to Johns Hopkins. The increase one week ago Thursday was 280,714.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California at 2,816,969 with U.S.-high 31,654 after U.S.-record 53,711 Dec. 16. No. 2 Texas 1,794,545 with 20,047 five days after record 29,310. No. 4 New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, 1,81,608 with 13,661 six days after record 18,832. No. 5 Illinois 1,052,682 with 6.652 after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13.
Twenty-eight reported at least 2,000 cases, including No. 11 Arizona 7,311, No. 8 Pennsylvania 7,175, No. 7 Georgia 6,364, No. 6 Ohio 6,283, No. 12 New Jersey 5,967, No. 17 Massachusetts 5,545, No. 23 Louisiana 5,318, No. 19 Virginia 5,294, No. 10 North Carolina 5,098, No. 9 Tennessee 4,983, No. 21 South Carolina 4,809, No. 13 Indiana 4,411, No. 27 Kentucky 4,084, No. 20 Alabama 3,577, No. 24 Oklahoma 3,142.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 26.7 percent of the 15,512 deaths, one day after a record 16,429 and 19.9 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 94,691 at 5.0 percent. One Thursday ago, the deaths were 14,900.
Cases: Increased by 759,688, six days after a record 839,342 cases with 600,000 passing first Nov. 5, 500,00 for the first time Oct. 28. One Thursday ago, the cases were 834,100.
No. 2 Brazil: 1,151 deaths for a total of 207,160 compared with record of 1,554 on July 29. Cases: 68,656 sevendays after record 87,134 with total third at 8,257,459.
No. 3 India: 198 deaths, compared with a national-record 1,299, to rise to 151,727 and in third place. Cases: 16,946, compared with a record 97,859, and is second in the world, with 10,512,093.
No. 4 Mexico: 999 deaths Thursday two days after 1,314 for a total of 137,916 in fourth place. Cases: record 16,468.
Europe: Coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 5,593 new deaths and 251,739 cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 United Kingdom with 1,248 deaths one day after record 1,564,, as well as 48,682 cases, five days after record 68,053. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 522 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 and 17,246 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France 282 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 21,228 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 8 Russia 570 deaths after record 635 Dec. 24 and 24,763 cases after record 29,935 Dec. 24 and fourth overall with 3,471,053. No. 10 Spain 201 deaths and record 35,878 deaths one day after 38,869.
Also, Germany reported 1,088 deaths after record 1,244 Dec. 29 to rise to 12th ahead of Argentina (142 deaths) and 22,931 cases, behind the record of 31,553 Dec. 18. No. 16 Poland 381 deaths and 9,436 cases.
No. 9 Iran: 81 deaths after a record 486 on Nov. 16. Cases: 6,471 after a record 14,051 Nov. 27.
No. 21 Canada: 155 deaths after record 257 Dec. 29 for a total of 17,538 and 7,563 cases after record 11,383 Jan. 3.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," 31 deaths and is at 10,185. Neighboring Norway 3 deaths one day after record 27 to rise to 511, as well as 454 more cases.
China: the original epicenter of the world, reported one death on Thursday after announcing only one death since April 27, a new verification on May 17, and is 44th behind Guatemala with 4,635. The first death was reported one year ago on Jan. 11. China added 144 cases Friday, the most since March 1 of 202 with the exception of a data revision of 325 on April 25.
South Korea: 22 deaths Friday after record 40 Dec. 29 for a total of 1,217 plus 144 new cases, behind the record of 1,241 Dec. 25.
Japan: 64 deaths one day after record 97 for a total of 4,289, including 13 on a cruise ship, and 4,340 cases seven days after record 7,882.
