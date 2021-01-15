Facebook group helps South Floridians find COVID-19 vaccine information

A local Facebook group has been helping people navigate the COVID-19 vaccination system and has helped dozens of people find appointments.
"The number one issue is the availability," said Katherine Quirk.
Quirk and Russ Schwartz said they were thinking of their grandparents when they created the South Florida COVID-19 Vaccination Info group and wanted to help others.
In just two weeks, more than 3,000 people have joined. Quirk said people share information, tips, and even some offer help
"I know there are a couple of women in this group that have lists of people they are calling for people," Quirk said.
"It was just a wealth of information," said Jupiter resident January Reissman.
Reissman said she needed help finding appointments for her grandparents.
"I would not have gotten an appointment without the info in the group," Reissman said.
Reissman's grandparents were able to get their first dose on Thursday at Hard Rock Stadium after Reissman spent hours on the phone making an appointment.
"I literally called over 350 times from two cell phones," Reissman said.
Reissman added it’s the first time her grandfather has felt hope during the pandemic.
"It has been 10 hard months and now he feels so much better and there is a light at the end of the tunnel for him," Reissman said.
Schwartz said many join the group after hitting dead ends, and the information from others helps them.
"People are getting tired and just don't know when it is going to work," Schwartz said.
"You have to know, you have to be ready to go, and you have to be very computer savvy and persistent," Quirk said.
The duo said they plan to keep the group open and hope it helps other get vaccinated.
For those of you still trying to get vaccinated, the number one tip from this Facebook group is to stay informed and stay persistent.
For more information about the South Florida COVID-19 Vaccination Info group, click here.
