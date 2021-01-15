Girl Scout cookies may be harder to come by this year

Thin mints, samoas, and tagalongs are some of the cookies we crave this time of year.
But you may have to wait a bit longer before breaking open a box of Girl Scout cookies.
Joy Headley loves being a Girl Scout.
"My favorite part about being a Girl Scout is all the cookies and eating the cookies," Joy said.
But this year, the COVID-19 pandemic is causing the six-year-old and her mom to think outside the box to help sell Girl Scout cookies.
"Right now we're taking online orders and if you choose shipping, you'll get them right away. But if you want the girls to deliver them, then they'll start getting them the second week or third week in February," said Melissa Headley, Joy's mother.
Joy's troop usually starts selling in January at cookie booths outside grocery stores, but not this year.
"A lot of retailers aren't signing on or as quickly signing on as last year, and us as a family, we chose not to do cookie booths," said Melissa Headley.
So they're getting creative, posting a sales pitch on social media and blasting it out to family and friends.
Joy is also wearing a cookie mask this year and putting a sign in their front yard, letting neighbors know it's cookie time.
Joy and her mom are setting a smaller sales goal this year, but so far their cookie campaign is off to a solid start.
"We don't know who some of these people are and they bought cookies from her and that was so touching, and she got so excited and you don't see a lot of that going on right now for our kids," said Melissa Headley.
A new strategy to ensure COVID-19 doesn't cause cookie sales to crumble.
For more information about Joy's Girl Scout cookies, click here.
