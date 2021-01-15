Making the grade: 5 college coaches who passed, failed in NFL

Jimmy Johnson spent five seasons at Miami, leading the Hurricanes to a national championship in 1987. Johnson took his 52-9 record and parlayed that into his first professional opportunity, taking over for a franchise that owned the No. 1 overall draft pick (which Dallas used to select UCLA quarterback Troy Aikman) and in short order had the Cowboys completive again. Johnson's Dallas teams won back-to-back Super Bowls after the 1992 and 1993 seasons, but he walked away in 1994 after butting heads with owner Jerry Jones. Johnson was coaxed out of retirement in 1996, returning to the NFL to succeed the legendary Don Shula in Miami, and led the Dolphins to three straight playoff appearances in his final four seasons. But a blowout loss to Jacksonville in an AFC divisional game signaled the end of both Johnson's and quarterback Dan Marino's careers.