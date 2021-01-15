Maskless woman refuses to leave bagel shop, proclaiming constitutional rights

A Boynton Beach woman was arrested Thursday after she refused to leave an Einstein Bros. Bagels because she wasn't wearing a mask, proclaiming that it was her constitutional right not to wear one, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Cindy Dicorrado, 61, faces charges of trespassing and resisting arrest without violence.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Dicorrado entered the bagel shop at Glades Road and U.S. Highway 441 near Boca Raton and was causing a disturbance "because she was asked to wear a mask and refused to leave the store after several requests."
When a deputy arrived, Dicorrado was "standing in front of the counter screaming loudly at customers and employees" and shouting that her constitutional rights were being violated.
According to the report, Dicorrado told the deputy that "she was not going outside and she is not wearing a mask because that's her right to refuse to wear a mask."
The report went on to say that Dicorrado then quoted from the Constitution and "discrimination statutes."
A mask mandate is in effect for all of Palm Beach County because of the coronavirus pandemic, although some residents are challenging it in court.
After the deputy told Dicorrado that she would have to leave or be arrested for trespassing, Dicorrado once again refused.
The deputy grabbed her by her wrist to escort her out when she "pulled back and refused to obey."
Another deputy soon arrived and helped place her in handcuffs.
