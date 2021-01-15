Palm Beach County schools open medical clinic for employees

By Stephanie Susskind | January 15, 2021 at 5:55 AM EST - Updated January 15 at 9:04 AM

The School District of Palm Beach County now has a new resource for employees who need medical care.

The district's first-ever medical clinic is now open for school district employees and their dependents who have a district medical plan.

The superintendent hopes this will make it easier for them to get the care they need, and at a lower price.

In a video to the community, Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy showed off the new District Onsite Clinic, which is located in building E at district headquarters on Forest Hill Boulevard.

Employees can get low-cost primary care, help with injuries, free preventative treatment and lab work, and more.

Fennoy said this is another step forward as they continue to support wellness through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The clinic's hours are extended to accommodate employees who work throughout this district," said Fennoy. "I know the DOC will prove to be a great asset to our district and I thank the board for allowing this to happen.”

The clinic also offers generic prescriptions and vaccines, though Fennoy said it doesn't have the COVID-19 vaccine.

More more on the hours and services offered, click here.

