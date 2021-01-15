Palm Beach police expect President Trump in South Florida on Inauguration Day

Top Palm Beach officials said Friday they expect President Donald Trump to arrive in South Florida on Jan. 20, the same day President-elect Joe Biden is due to be inaugurated in Washington, D.C.
In a letter to residents, Town Manager Kirk Blouin and Police Chief Nicholas Caristo said they expect road closures around Trump's Mar-a-Lago club on Palm Beach to be in place for "several days."
"On Wednesday, January, 20, 2021, we expect Secret Service to have a final road closure near Mar-a-Lago," the letter said. "The road closure will last several days for safety and security reasons. Beyond this, we do not foresee any future road closures related to the presence of a former President."
Blouin and Caristo said many Palm Beach residents have questions about the transition of power and how the community will be affected should Trump move to Mar-a-Lago when he leaves office.
Trump changed his residency to Palm Beach in 2019, using the Mar-a-Lago address.
Officials said police are "prepared to respond" to any "security concerns," and they're working with federal, state, and law enforcement partners to gather intelligence.
"Should there be occasional disruptions to the community's routines, rest assured we will keep you well informed and, more importantly, safe," the letter said.
Blouin and Caristo said they're relying on residents for information and are encouraging them to "see something, say something."
"Our greatest asset is, and has always been, our relationship with you, and together we can keep Palm Beach safe, secure, and the best place to live and work," the letter said.
