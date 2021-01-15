Precautions being put into place to keep Stuart Boat Show attendees safe

STUART, Fla., -- The annual Stuart Boat show is set to begin Friday and run throughout the weekend.
"We've been working on it for weeks now," said Jimmy Roberts, crewman.
However, changes due to the pandemic are now being put into place to keep attendees safe.
"We have no seminars this year," said Michele Miller, Director of Operation, Marine Industries Association of the Treasure Coast. "We had to eliminate our seminars from the plan because we didn't want to put people in small tents."
Hand sanitizer stations are being placed at every booth.
Only one family will be allowed on each vessel at a time.
"They kind of a set of pseudo appointment if you will when they come down here so that we don't end up with 100 people standing waiting to see the boat," said Cody Holcomb, Captain, The Runaway. "We can keep people spread out and just calmly coming through."
Miller said she's skeptical of a potentially reduced crowd.
"Over the three days we have anywhere from 18,000 to 20,000," said Miller. "With COVID this year, we're not really sure."
Miller said masks will be required when social distancing is not possible.
She said despite new differences, she's grateful the show can go on.
"Because our show is predominantly outdoors, we're able to go ahead and continue as a regular show as we would any other year with an exception of a few changes here and there," said Miller.
"We need some positivity in the world," said Holcomb. "I think there's nothing better than getting everybody outside together, hanging out around the marine industry."
