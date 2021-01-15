Push to reduce fatal pedestrian crashes in Palm Beach County

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is working to make the roads safer for bicyclists and pedestrians.
The county currently ranks sixth in Florida, for counties with a population of more than 200,000, for traffic crashes resulting in serious or fatal injuries to pedestrians and cyclists.
According to the sheriff’s office, there were 1,024 collisions last year that resulted in 138 serious injuries and 54 deaths in the county.
Since Nov. 1, deputies have been conducting high-visibility enforcement at specific intersections in Palm Beach County.
The sheriff’s office hopes this increased attention to the problem will improve safety and compliance with traffic laws.
The Jupiter Police Department said since October, they have highly monitored Indiantown Road from Pennock Lane east to U.S. Highway 1. Since that time, officers have been issuing warnings to offenders violating traffic laws.
However, beginning in February through the middle of May, the department said officers will start citing offenders.
Below are some reminders to improves safety on roads:
- Drivers: Obey speed limits, never drive impaired and always watch for pedestrians and bicyclists, especially in intersections
- Bicyclists: Obey traffic laws, ride in the direction of traffic flow, and always use lights when riding at night
- Pedestrians: Cross in crosswalk or at intersections, obey pedestrian signals and make sure you are visible to drivers when walking at night
Reporter Sabirah Rayford is working on this story and will have a full report on NewsChannel 5 this evening.
