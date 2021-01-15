Trump expected to travel to Palm Beach on Inauguration Day

President Donald Trump is expected to travel to Palm Beach on Inauguration Day, according to multiple sources.
Trump is reportedly headed to Mar-a-Lago in the hours before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration Wednesday, two people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
The report seems to indicate that Trump, who earlier announced that he wouldn't attend the inauguration, is, for now at least, planning to live in Palm Beach after his presidency.
But a 1993 declaration of use agreement between the town, Trump and Mar-a-Lago prohibits anyone from living at the resort.
That didn't stop Trump from changing his residency to Palm Beach in 2019, using the Mar-a-Lago address.
Trump's club received a warning letter and violation notice earlier this week after social media video showed a mostly maskless crowd partying together on the dance floor during a New Year's Eve celebration. Trump was not in attendance, although his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., was there.
According to Bloomberg, several current White House staffers are expected to work for Trump or his son-in-law, Jared Kushner.
Trump hasn't publicly said where he will go after his presidency, but he may have already begun packing.
A Reuters photographer snapped a picture Thursday showing pallets of unfolded boxes being delivered to the White House.
