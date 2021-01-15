Vero Beach rower killed in crash to be remembered at flower ceremony

A Vero Beach rower killed in a crash a year ago will be remembered in a flower ceremony Friday.
Grace Rhett, a 20-year old Holy Cross rower, was killed in January 2020 when her team attempted to cross the Merrill P. Barber Bridge in a van for an early-morning practice.
The memorial ceremony in remembrance of Rhett will take place Friday, Jan.15 at 5 p.m. near the pier next to the Merrill P. Barber Bridge.
Vero Beach Rowing's youth rowing teams will join Vero Beach Police Department and other first responders.
Coaches, the board of directors, and supporters, among others, will also attend the ceremony.
Rowers and guests on the pier will drop flowers in the river around the Amazing Grace Rhett boat in memory of Rhett.
At approximately 4:30 p.m. the teams will row across the Indian River to the west side of the bridge, then return near to the fishing pier under the bridge by 5 p.m. where the Vero Beach Police Department and other first responders and supporters will be waiting.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no guests are permitted at the Toffey Boathouse before or after the event.
