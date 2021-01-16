DeSantis activates Fla. National Guard ahead of planned protests

Gov. Ron DeSantis has activated the Florida National Guard in advance of potentially violent protests at the state Capitol.
DeSantis issued Executive Order 21-11 Friday evening, hours after Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey requested this action headed into next week's inauguration and the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.
The order takes effect immediately until Jan. 24, "or such time as the assistance to state and local government authorities is complete."
DeSantis' edict comes on the same day that a Florida man is facing federal criminal charges after the FBI said he issued a "call to arms for like-minded inviduals to violently confront" protesters at the Capitol.
Scripps Only Content 2021