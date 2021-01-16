Palm Beach Pride event postponed to June 2021

Organizers of Palm Beach Pride have postponed the event to June 2021.
The exact date has yet to be determined.
The following message is circulating on the website and social media accounts of the organizers:
"Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and with consideration of safety procedures, we will be postponing Palm Beach Pride to June 2021. Our commitment to your health and safety is most important, and we assure you that when we do have Pride it will be modified to keep you safe.
The date is still to be determined. We will have more details in the coming weeks. We hope to see you there; in the meantime, please stay safe."
Palm Beach Pride is a 2-day festival celebrating the LGBTQ community that is held at Bryant Park in Lake Worth Beach.
