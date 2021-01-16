South Florida Mini Fair is open for fun

The South Florida Mini Fair is open now. By mini, fair President Vicki Chouris said they've scaled their ride selection to sixteen this year.
"Most of the rides are for the little ones. We have a few family rides that they can ride together," Chouris said.
And instead of having 80 vendors, this time around the fair has 40.
Goertze's Dairy Kones is one of the select few vendors on the grounds. Instead of three stands for the fair, they're down to one.
"We've already started this year off a little tougher than most," Russell Goetz said.
There's a bit of uneasiness considering how bad last year was for the family business. Goertze's Dairy Kones finished the year 75 percent down on sales.
"We were able to do a total of five fairs last year and on average we might do 40 on a normal year," Goetz said.
To help minimize the risk for COVID-19, masks are required. There are hand sanitizers plus handwashing stations everywhere and they're asking people to practice social distancing. It appears the new protocols haven't dampened the fun.
"I wasn't expecting it to be this many people but it's just good to see this many people coming together again," Adis White said.
Kevin Sales enjoys the fair with family and friends.
"Years, before you could barely walk you would bump into every one, but it's more open more space. I feel like everyone is having a great time," he said.
Scripps Only Content 2021