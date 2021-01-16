State's death rise by 186 one day after 217; cases up 16,875 after 13,720

Florida's coronavirus deaths rose by 186, one day after surpassing 200 for the first time in five months and the toll including nonresidents passed 24,000 as cases increased by 16,875, which was more than 3,000 greater than the day before, and including a record 1,213 in Palm Beach County, the Florida Department of Health announced Friday afternoon.
Tests reported from labs Thursday were 191,628, one day after 183,970 and after a record 217,673 on Dec. 31. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 10.17 percent one day after 8.63, the lowest since 6.16 on Dec. 25, a record 23.38 Dec. 28 and a two-week high 13.0 on Jan. 4. Palm Beach County's rate rose sharply to 9.69 percent one day after 6.32, the lowest since 6.13 Dec. 25,a record 20.04 Dec. 28 and a two-week high 12.08 on Jan. 3.
The state's total daily positivity rate was 12.63 percent one day after 10.78, which was the lowest since 10.49 Dec. 25, with a record 26.34 Dec. 28 and a two-week high 14.71 Jan. 3. The previous high was 24 percent on April 15. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the danger threshold.
After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 315 days, the death toll has reached 23,799 for an average of 76 per day -- fourth behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California, which passed Texas on Monday. Florida's total including nonresidents is 24,169, which rose by 2 to 370.
Florida was among 10 states posting triple-digit increases Friday. The U.S. set a record with 4,453 deaths Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins tracking. And cases passed 23 million Wednesday, gaining 1 million in four days.
It took seven days for deaths in Florida to rise 1,000 for a total of 23,000 residents Tuesday. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
The rise of 217 on Thursday was the most since 219 on Aug. 13. The last time it was more than 200 was 202 on Sept. 23.
Last Friday's death increase of 185 at the time was the most since September. There were more deaths but they were for two days of data: 217 on one Saturday ago.
The increase of 164 one Thursday agohad tied for the most since Oct. 8.
Monday's rise of 159 was the most for that day of month with the previous high 137 on Dec. 14.
Sunday's increase was 108, which was the lowest since 98 last Tuesday, the last time they were under triple digits.
Until Florida's increase of 120 deaths Dec. 14, they had remained under 100 since 105 on Oct. 21.
Palm Beach County rose by 9 to 2,018 after 26 the day before. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 28 to 4,528 and Broward is third at 1,955 with 10 more.
St. Lucie rose by 7 to 448 as Martin remained at 226 and Indian River by 5 to 189. Okeechobee increased by 1 to 56 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
With a net increase of 60 deaths in South Florida of the 186 state total, there are 9,420, which is 39.6 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over seven days is 1,133, an average of 162 and 5.0 percent, compared with 993 the previous week over eight days. Palm Beach County increased by 75 deaths over seven days for 3.9 percent. The U.S. figure is 6.2 percent with the world at 4.9 percent.
Florida's cases reached 1,548,067 with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York and No. 5 Illinois also reporting more than 1 million.
Cases surpassed 1.4 million Wednesday, taking 9 days to rise 100,000. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.
The number of new cases were 13,549, which is different than the 16,875 increase because of an update from previous days.
Thursday's rise was 13,720.
Cases increased by a record 19,816 one Thursday ago then were slightly lower at 19,530 last Friday.
The last time infections were below five figures was 8,198 on Monday, Dec. 28. The 7,391 infections on Sunday, Dec. 27 were the fewest since 6,659 on Nov. 30 and the 77 deaths were the lowest since 74 on Tuesday, Dec. 19.
The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.
Florida closed out the year on Thursday, Dec. 31 with an original record increase of 17,192 cases in one day with the new cases at 16,616.
For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July 12 with new infections 15,220.
A total of 15.9 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 2,685. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 1,213 one day after 878 and eight days after the previous record 1,143 with Broward 1,386, St. Lucie 260, Martin 84, Indian River 137 and Okeechobee 60. Palm Beach County's new cases were a record 1,167, which is different than the increase because of revisions from previous days.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 98,185 for an average of 14,116 at 6.8 percent. The previous week the increase was 126,937 for an average of 15,867 over eight days. The average since the first case, which was 321 days ago, is 4,823 day.
Florida's cases are 6.6 percent of the total infections in the U.S. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 7.2 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 29th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is in 26th at 66.0 with Arizona No. 1 at 126.5, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 124 on Dec. 20.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 427 compared with 402 one day ago. The state reported Friday there are currently 7,761 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 167 in one day. Eleven days ago, it went above 7,000 for the first time since 7,144 on Aug. 7. It passed 5,000 on Dec. 15. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
DEATHS
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 25th in deaths per million.
The 21 deaths reported Sunday Nov. 1 were lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 2,005.
Hillsborough County rose by 8 to 1,173 in fourth place place with Pinellas up 12 to 1,169 in fifth, Polk by 10 to 884 in sixth, Orange by 1 to 824 in seventh, Duval by 4 to 792 in eighth and Lee by to 4 to 726 in ninth.
CASES
Cases have been trending up in the state.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
The last lowest rise was 6,659 on Nov. 30.
TESTING
Worldometers.info lists Florida with 17,282,796 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth.
Palm Beach County's rate of 5.78 Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's rate was 8.94 percent one day after 8.93, a two-week high of 13.63 Jan. 2 and a two-week low of 8.69 five days ago. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was 8.61 percent on day after a two-week low of 7.50, with a two-week high 10.68 Jan. 5.
St. Lucie's rate was 14.71 percent one day after a two-week low of 11.96 with a two-week high of 18.61 Jan. 5 . Martin's rate was 9.58 percent one day after 6.49 percent, a two-week high of 11.43 Jan. 5. with a two-week low of 5.98 Jan. 2. Indian River's rate was 10.9 percent one day after 2.10 percent on an unusually high 4,578 negative tests and a two-week high of 16.89 Jan. 2. Okeechobee's rate of 23.48 percent on 202 negative tests was one day after 13.1on 199 negative tests with a two-week high of 35.85 on 34 negative tests Jan. 4 and low of 8.33 on 253 tests three days ago. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.7 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide, which neared 2,017,000 deaths and neared 94.3 million cases Friday, according to Worldometers.info.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent (-0.1), Broward 1.3, Miami-Dade 1.4, St. Lucie 2.6, Martin 2.6, Indian River 2.2 and Okeechobee 1.9.
Deaths per million: Florida 1,108, U.S. 1,213, world 258.7. New York, which represents 10.3 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,088 per million. Six months ago New York was 23.6 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 36 deaths, with an increase of 1, in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. The class was 33 since Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 130 people with no change with an increase of 3.
55 and older: 94 percent of fatalities with 62 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage tested positive – 28 percent age 55 and older and 7 percent 75 and older.
85 and older: 7,585 people 85 and older, an increase of 57 in one day.
Infant to 4: 28,098 cases, an increase of 341, and 449 were hospitalized, which rose by 4. Ages 5-14: 82,464 84,648 cases, an increase of 1,184 with 409 in the hospital at one time, which rose by 5.
Infant to 54 age group: 1,087,874 of the 1,519,944 residents' cases. In that group, 1,457 have died with an increase of 11 for a 0.13 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 1,287,408 cases. A total of 4,036 have died, with 34 more, for a 0.31 percentage.
CITIES
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities at 23,064 with an increase of 288. No. 2 Boca Raton rose by 178 to 16,250. No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, went up by 162 to 14,014. No. 4 Boynton Beach is at 9,051from 8,930. No. 5 Delray Beach at 7,124vs. 6,979.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 11,234, rising 165, followed by Fort Pierce at 5,837with an increase of 79 and Stuart at 4,161, a rise of 42.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, rose by 18 to 744 with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 67,463 people in the state have been hospitalized compared with 65,063 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 5,313 with 11 more compared with 34 the day before. Martin rose by 9 to 601, St. Lucie by 10 to 1,154, Indian River by 2 to 562 and Okeechobee by 7 to 307.
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-seven percent of the deaths, 8,773, are residents and staff of long-term care with increase of 40. Palm Beach County is second at 869, with a rise of 3. Miami-Dade leads with 929.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 392,106 Friday, an increase of 3,409, three days after a record 4,453. Eighteen states reported at least 50 more deaths Thursday.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 22,837 at 6.2 percent. The increase one week ago Friday was 4,017.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York: had an increase of 202 to rise to 40,637 compared with a daily high of 799 in April, according to Johns Hopkins tracking. Hopkins includes probable deaths, meaning there was no positive coronavirus test, with New York state only using confirmed deaths but New York City probable ones. No. 2 California: increase of U.S.-high 637 deaths, six days after record 695, at 32,291. No. 3 Texas with increase of 400 at 31,350. No. 5: New Jersey: increase of 67 at 20,320.
Among states in top 10, including No. 6 Illinois 123, No. 7 Pennsylvania 215, No. 8 Michigan 29, No. 9 Massachusetts 75, No. 10 Georgia state-record 157.
Also with at least 50, No. 11 Arizona 185, No. 31 Kansas 147 (two days), No. 16 North Carolina 108, No. 20 South Carolina 93, No. 21 Alabama 85, No. 14 Tennessee 79, No. 12 Ohio 67, No. 25 Colorado 58, No. 24 Mississippi 55. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 27.
Cases
Infections increased to 23,524,081 Friday with a rise of 215,941 after a record 301,858 Jan. 2, according to Johns Hopkins. The increase one week ago Friday was 292,516.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California at 2,859,624 with U.S.-high 52,655 after U.S.-record 53,711 Dec. 16. No. 2 Texas 1,816,535 with 21,343 six days after record 29,310. No. 4 New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, 1,203,356 with record 19,942. No. 5 Illinois 1,059,324 with 6,642 after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13.
Twenty-nine reported at least 2,000 cases, including No. 11 Arizona 9,146, No. 10 North Carolina 8,914, No. 7 Georgia 7,348, No. 6 Ohio 7,149, No. 9 Pennsylvania 6,047, No. 9 Tennessee 5,557, No. 12 New Jersey 5,490, No. 17 Massachusetts 5,074, No. 19 Virginia 4,795, No. 13 Indiana 4,744, No. 22 Colorado 4,684, No. 31 Kansas 4,093 (two days), No. 25 Kentucky 3,925, No. 24 Oklahoma 3,538, No. 20 Arkansas 3,124.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 25.6 percent of the 14,885 deaths, two days after a record 16,429 and 20.0 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 94,770 at 4.9 percent. One Friday ago, the deaths were 15,050.
Cases: Increased by 761,446, seven days after a record 839,342 with 600,000 passing first Nov. 5, 500,00 for the first time Oct. 28.
No. 2 Brazil: 1,131 deaths for a total of 208,291 compared with record of 1,554 on July 29. Cases: 68,138 after record 87,134 Jan. 7 with total third at 8,394,253.
No. 3 India: 191 deaths, compared with a national-record 1,299, to rise to 151,918 and in third place. Cases: 15,590, compared with a record 97,859, and is second in the world, with 10,527,683.
No. 4 Mexico: 1,166 deaths three days after 1,314 for a total of 139,022 in fourth place. Cases: record 21,366.
Europe: Coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 5,721 new deaths and 250,049 cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 United Kingdom with 1,280 deaths two days after record 1,564, as well as 55,761 cases, six days after record 68,053. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 477 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 and 16,146 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France 399 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 21,271 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 8 Russia 555 deaths after record 635 Dec. 24 and 24,715 cases after record 29,935 Dec. 24 and fourth overall with 3,471,053. No. 10 Spain 235 deaths and record 40,197 cases.
Also, No. 12 Germany reported 1,045 deaths after record 1,244 Dec. 29 and 19,768 cases, behind the record of 31,553 Dec. 18. No. 16 Poland 386 deaths and 7,795 cases.
No. 9 Iran: 83 deaths after a record 486 on Nov. 16. Cases: 6,485 after a record 14,051 Nov. 27.
No. 21 Canada: 191 deaths after record 257 Dec. 29 for a total of 17,729 and 6,816 cases after record 11,383 Jan. 3.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," 34 deaths and is at 10,323. Neighboring Norway 6 deaths two days after record 27 to rise to 517, as well as 466 more cases.
China: the original epicenter of the world, reported one death on Thursday after announcing only one death since April 27, a new verification on May 17, and is 44th behind Guatemala with 4,635. The first death was reported one year ago on Jan. 11. China added 130 cases Saturday after 144 cases Friday, the most since March 1 of 202 with the exception of a data revision of 325 on April 25.
South Korea: 19 deaths Saturday after record 40 Dec. 29 for a total of 1,246 plus 579 new cases, behind the record of 1,241 Dec. 25.
Japan: 78 deaths two days after record 97 for a total of 4,4,33, including 13 on a cruise ship, and 7,133 cases after record 7,882 Jan. 7.
