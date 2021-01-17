Arrest warrant issued for ousted state analyst

An arrest warrant has been issued for former Florida Department of Health analyst Rebekah Jones and agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement have been working with her attorney to turn herself in.
Jones was fired from her post in May after she questioned Florida's COVID-19 data.
She has been an outspoken critic of Gov. Ron DeSantis and his state agencies on social media since she was fired.
Florida authorities investigating an alleged hack into the state's emergency response system raided her home Dec. 8.
Agents served the search warrant on her Tallahassee home after a complaint from the Department of Health regarding unauthorized access to its emergency alert system.
"Agents believe someone at the residence on Centerville Court illegally accessed the system," FDLE spokeswoman Gretl Plessinger said.
"The agent told my lawyer there would be only one charge, but emphasized that speaking out or going to the media may result in police 'stacking' additional charges," Jones said Saturday on Twitter. "All of this just to silence a critic of a governor who failed to do his job and got thousands killed as a result."
She continued, "A potential condition of my release may be no access to computers, internet or electronic devices. Bogus charges designed to silence and now jail me for being a scientist critical of the government. That's the textbook definition of #censorship."
Her tweet at 2:33 p.m. Saturday appeared to indicate that she was going to turn herself in.
"Saying goodbye to my family just now is the hardest thing I've ever done in my life," she tweeted.
