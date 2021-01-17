Bills knock Ravens, Lamar Jackson in playoffs, headed to AFC title game

The Buffalo Bills advanced to their first AFC Championship game in 26 yards Saturday after Taron Johnson scored on a 101-yard interception return to seal a 17-3 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
The interception return came with Baltimore facing third-and-goal from Buffalo's 9, where Johnson stepped in front of Lamar Jackson's pass intended for tight end Mark Andrews with 41 seconds left in the third quarter.
Jackson did not return after sustaining a head injury on the final play of the third quarter when he was sacked while chasing down an errant snap.
Buffalo limited the NFL's top running offense to 150 yards on 32 carries.
Jackson left the game with a concussion after being tackled near the end zone following a bad snap in the AFC divisional playoff game against Buffalo.
Facing second-and-10 at the Baltimore 25, center Patrick Mekari snapped the ball over Jackson's head. The quarterback turned and chased the bouncing ball down inside the 5, turned and quickly threw it away as linebacker Tremaine Edmunds had him by the legs, and Trent Murphy down on top of him.
Jackson, who was penalized for grounding, was flat on his back in the end zone where he was attended to by the Ravens' medical staff.
The team said he was ruled out for the rest of the game.
