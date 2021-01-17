Deaths rise by 205, toll of residents passes 24,000; cases increase 12,119 vs. 15,445 day before

Florida's coronavirus deaths rose by 205, the second time in three days they surpassed 200, with the total death toll of residents passing 24,000, which was 5 days exceeding 23,000, as cases rose by 12,119, which was 4,756 more than the day before, the Florida Department of Health announced Saturday afternoon.
Tests reported from labs Friday were 166,865, one day after 191,629 and after a record 217,673 on Dec. 31. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 8.55 percent one day, the lowest since the lowest since 8.16 on Dec. 25, after 10.18, a record 23.38 Dec. 28 and a two-week high 13.1 on Jan. 4. Palm Beach County's rate declined to 7.24 one day after 9.77, a two-week low of 6.33 two days ago, a record 20.04 Dec. 28 and a two-week high 12.09 on Jan. 3.
The state's total daily positivity rate was 10.91 percent one day after 12.63 with a two-week low 10.78 two days ago, a record 26.34 Dec. 28, a two-week high 14.71 Jan. 3. The previous high was 24 percent on April 15. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the danger threshold.
After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 316 days, the death toll has reached 24,004 for an average of 76 per day -- fourth behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California, which passed Texas on Monday. Florida's total including nonresidents is 24,380, which rose by 6 to 376.
Florida was among 9 states posting triple-digit increases Satday. The U.S. set a record with 4,453 deaths Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins tracking. And cases passed 23 million Wednesday, gaining 1 million in four days.
It took seven days to rise past 23,000 residents' deaths from 22,000 on Monday. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
The rise of 217 on Thursday was the most since 219 on Aug. 13. The last time it was more than 200 was 202 on Sept. 23.
Friday's increase was 186.
Last Friday's death increase of 185 at the time was the most since September. There were more deaths but they were for two days of data: 217 on one Saturday ago.
Deaths increased by 1338 one Saturday ago.
Sunday's increase was 108, which was the lowest since 98 Tuesday, Jan. 5, the last time they were under triple digits.
Until Florida's increase of 120 deaths Dec. 14, they had remained under 100 since 105 on Oct. 21.
Palm Beach County rose by 15 to 2,033 after 9 the day before. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 23 to 4,561 and Broward is third at 1,957 with 2 more.
St. Lucie rose by 1 to 449, Martin by 2 to 228 and Indian River stayed at 189. Okeechobee remained at 56 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
With a net increase of 43 deaths in South Florida of the 205 state total, which is 21.0 percent, there are 9,473, which is 39.5 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over seven days is 1,200, an average of 171 and 5.3 percent, compared with 914 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 78 deaths over seven days for 4.0 percent. The U.S. figure is 6.3 percent with the world at 4.9 percent.
Florida's cases reached 1,560,185 with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York and No. 5 Illinois also reporting more than 1 million.
Cases surpassed 1.4 million Wednesday, taking 9 days to rise 100,000. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.
The number of new cases were 11,963, which is different than the 12,119 increase because of an update from previous days.
Friday's rise was 16,875 and Thursday's was 13,720.
Cases increased by a record 19,816 one Thursday ago then were slightly lower at 19,530 one Friday ago.
The last time infections were below five figures was 8,198 on Monday, Dec. 28. The 7,391 infections on Sunday, Dec. 27 were the fewest since 6,659 on Nov. 30 and the 77 deaths were the lowest since 74 on Tuesday, Dec. 19.
The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.
Florida closed out the year on Thursday, Dec. 31 with an original record increase of 17,192 cases in one day with the new cases at 16,616.
For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July 12 with new infections 15,220.
A total of 20.0 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 2,408 Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 658 one day after a record 1,213 with Broward 1,138, St. Lucie 172, Martin 41, Indian River 82 and Okeechobee 25.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 95,489 for an average of 13,641 at 6.5 percent. The previous week the increase was 109,864 for an average of 15,694. The average since the first case, which was 322 days ago, is 4,845 day.
Florida's cases are 6.6 percent of the total infections in the U.S. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 7.3 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 29th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is in 23rd at 64.1 with Arizona No. 1 at 121.6, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 127 on Dec. 20.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 327 compared with 427 one day ago. The state reported Saturday there are currently 7,366 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 295 in one day. Twelves days ago, it went above 7,000 for the first time since 7,144 on Aug. 7. It passed 5,000 on Dec. 15. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
DEATHS
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 25th in deaths per million.
The 21 deaths reported Sunday Nov. 1 were lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 2,005.
Hillsborough County rose by 2 to 1,175 in fourth place place with Pinellas up 4 to 1,173 in fifth, Polk by 3 to 887 in sixth, Orange by 4 to 828 in seventh, Duval by 8 to 800 in eighth and Lee by to 1 to 727 in ninth.
CASES
Cases have been trending up in the state.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
The last lowest rise was 6,659 on Nov. 30.
TESTING
Worldometers.info lists Florida with 17,424,558 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth.
Palm Beach County's rate of 5.78 Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's rate was a two-week low of 8.39 percent one day after 8.94, and a two-week high of 13.67 Jan. 2. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was 7.66 percent one day after 8.55 with a two-week low of 7.54 two day ago and a two-week high 10.69Jan. 5.
St. Lucie's rate was a two-week high of 11.35 percent one day after 14.76 and a two-week high of 18.67 Jan. 5 . Martin's rate was 7.87 percent one day after 9.18 percent, a two-week high of 11.46 Jan. 5. with a two-week low of 5.98 Jan. 2. Indian River's rate was 9.75 percent one day after 10.91 with 2.10 percent days ago on an unusually high 4,578 negative tests and a two-week high of 16.94 Jan. 2. Okeechobee's rate of 16.67 percent on 105 negative tests was one day after 23.77 on 202 negative tests with a two-week high of 35.85 on 34 negative tests Jan. 4 and low of 8.33 on 253 tests five days ago. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.7 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide, which neared 2,030,000 deaths and passed 94.9 million cases Saturday, according to Worldometers.info.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.3, Miami-Dade 1.4, St. Lucie 2.6, Martin 2.6, Indian River 2.2 and Okeechobee 1.9.
Deaths per million: Florida 1,118, U.S. 1,220, world 260.4. New York, which represents 10.3 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,097 per million. Six months ago New York was 23.6 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 35 deaths, which was a data revision down, in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. The class was 33 since Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 132 people with no change with an increase of 2.
55 and older: 94 percent of fatalities with 62 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage tested positive – 28 percent age 55 and older and 7 percent 75 and older.
85 and older: 7,585 people 85 and older, an increase of 57 in one day.
Infant to 4: 28,369 cases, an increase of 271, and 450 were hospitalized, which rose by 1. Ages 5-14: 85,553 cases, an increase of 905 with 409 in the hospital at one time, which rose by 5.
Infant to 54 age group: 1,096,123of the 1,531,830 residents' cases. In that group, 1,464 have died with an increase of 7 for a 0.13 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 1,297,259 cases. A total of 4,061 have died, with 25 more, for a 0.31 percentage.
CITIES
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities at 23,219 with an increase of 155. No. 2 Boca Raton rose by 92 to 16,342. No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, went up by 81 to 14,095. No. 4 Boynton Beach is at 9,116 from 9,051. No. 5 Delray Beach at 7,179 vs. 7,124.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 11,350, rising 116, followed by Fort Pierce at 5,893 with an increase of 56 and Stuart at 4,187, a rise of 26.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, rose by 2 to 746 with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 67,790 people in the state have been hospitalized compared with 65,401 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 5,332 with 19 more compared with 11 the day before. Martin rose by 2 to 603, St. Lucie by 5 to 1,159, Indian River by 1 to 563 and Okeechobee stayed at 307.
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-seven percent of the deaths, 8,813, are residents and staff of long-term care with increase of 40. Palm Beach County is second at 873, with a rise of 3. Miami-Dade leads with 931.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 395,851 Saturday, an increase of 3,352, four days after a record 4,462. Twenty states reported at least 50 more deaths Thursday.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 23,339 at 6.3 percent. The increase one week ago Saturday was 3,254.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York: had an increase of 169 to rise to 40,806 compared with a daily high of 799 in April, according to Johns Hopkins tracking. Hopkins includes probable deaths, meaning there was no positive coronavirus test, with New York state only using confirmed deaths but New York City probable ones. No. 2 California: increase of U.S.-high 669 deaths, seven days after record 695, at 32,960. No. 3 Texas with increase of 381 at 31,831. No. 5: New Jersey: increase of 96 at 20,414.
Among states in top 10, including No. 6 Illinois 130, No. 7 Pennsylvania 231, No. 8 Michigan 103, No. 9 Massachusetts 74, No. 10 Georgia 154.
Also with at least 50, No. 11 Arizona 208, No. 25 Wisconsin state-record 128, No. 20 Alabama 89, No. 16 North Carolina 83, No. 12 Ohio 78, No. 24 Mississippi 70, No. 21 South Carolina 64, No. 27 Iowa 64, No. 30 Nevada state-record 63, No. 23 Virginia 50. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., no data.
Cases
Infections increased to 23,754,315 Saturday with a rise of 202,758 after a record 301,858 Jan. 2, according to Johns Hopkins. The increase one week ago Saturday was 264,830.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California at 2,900,246 with U.S.-high 40,622 after U.S.-record 53,711 Dec. 16. No. 2 Texas 1,837,552 with 20,530 seven days after record 29,310. No. 4 New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, 1,219,547 with 15,998 one day after record 19,942. No. 5 Illinois 1,064,667 with 5,343 after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13.
Twenty-six reported at least 2,000 cases, including No. 11 Arizona 8,715, No. 10 North Carolina 7,986, No. 8 Pennsylvania 7,166, No. 6 Ohio 7,065, No. 7 Georgia 6,952, No. 19 Virginia state-record 6,757, No. 17 Massachusetts 5,657, No. 12 New Jersey 5,246, No. 9 Tennessee 4,808, No. 21 South Carolina 4,671, No. 13 Indiana 3,973, No. 24 Oklahoma 3,621, No. 26 Maryland 3,292, No. 20 Alabama 3,153, No. 30 Arkansas 3,124, No. 25 Kentucky 3,096.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 25.8 percent of the 13,070 deaths, three days after a record 16,536 Jan. 8 and 20.0 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 95,038 at 4.9 percent. One Saturday ago, the deaths were 12,836.
Cases: Increased by 645,840 after a record 839,370 Jan. 8 with 600,000 passing first Nov. 5, 500,00 for the first time Oct. 28. One Saturday ago, the cases were 761,557.
No. 2 Brazil: 1,059 deaths for a total of 209,350 compared with record of 1,554 on July 29. Cases: 62,452 after record 87,134 Jan. 7 with total third at 8,456,705.
No. 3 India: 175 deaths, compared with a national-record 1,299, to rise to 152,093 and in third place. Cases: 15,158, compared with a record 97,859, and is second in the world, with 10,542,841.
No. 4 Mexico: 1,261 deaths three days after 1,314 for a total of 139,022 in fourth place. Cases: 20,523 one day after record 21,366.
Europe: Coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 4,694 new deaths and 185124 cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 United Kingdom with 1,295 deaths three days after record 1,564, as well as 41,346 cases, seven days after record 68,053. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 475 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 and 16,310 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France 193 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 21,406 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 8 Russia 590 deaths after record 635 Dec. 24 and 24,092 cases after record 29,935 Dec. 24 and fourth overall with 3,471,053. No. 10 Spain no data after 235 deaths and record 40,197 cases Friday.
Also, No. 12 Germany reported 584 deaths after record 1,244 Dec. 29 and 14,844 cases, behind the record of 31,553 Dec. 18. No. 16 Poland 369 deaths and 7,412 cases.
No. 9 Iran: 96 deaths after a record 486 on Nov. 16. Cases: 6,100 after a record 14,051 Nov. 27.
No. 21 Canada: 136 deaths after record 257 Dec. 29 for a total of 17,865 and 6,476 cases after record 11,383 Jan. 3.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," no data and is at 10,323. Neighboring Norway no deaths to remain at 517, as well as 243 more cases.
China: the original epicenter of the world, reported one death on Thursday after announcing only one death since April 27, a new verification on May 17, and is 45th behind Panama with 4,635. The first death was reported one year ago on Jan. 11. China added 109 cases Sunday after 144 cases Friday, the most since March 1 of 202 with the exception of a data revision of 325 on April 25.
South Korea: 13 deaths Sunday after record 40 Dec. 29 for a total of 1,249 plus 520 new cases, behind the record of 1,241 Dec. 25.
Japan: 56 deaths three days after record 97 for a total of 4,489, including 13 on a cruise ship, and 7,014 cases after record 7,882 Jan. 7.
