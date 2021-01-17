Deaths rise by 205, toll of residents passes 24,000; cases increase 12,119 vs. 15,445 day before

Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 United Kingdom with 1,295 deaths three days after record 1,564, as well as 41,346 cases, seven days after record 68,053. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 475 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 and 16,310 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France 193 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 21,406 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 8 Russia 590 deaths after record 635 Dec. 24 and 24,092 cases after record 29,935 Dec. 24 and fourth overall with 3,471,053. No. 10 Spain no data after 235 deaths and record 40,197 cases Friday.