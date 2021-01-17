Florida Silver Alert issued for 87-year-old Miami man

January 16, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST - Updated January 16 at 11:25 PM

A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for James Hill.

Hill, 87, is described as having brown eyes, salt and pepper hair, standing 5-foot-9 and weighing 150 pounds.

He was last seen in the area of the 4800 block of Northwest 72nd Avenue in Miami and was last seen wearing a uniform, navy blue pants and shirt with green reflectors.

He may be traveling in a 2003 blue Ford F150 with Florida tag EURM16.

Hill is possibly in the West Palm Beach area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of James Hill, please contact Miami-Dade police at (305) 476-5423 or call 911.

