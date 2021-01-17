4 men arrested with guns, drugs, cash in Boynton Beach

Four men were arrested Friday in Boynton Beach and police seized eight firearms, drugs and a large amount of cash.
Officers with the Boynton Beach Police Department's Violent Crimes Task Force received information and saw videos on social media of a large group of people waving rifles and handguns in the air in the 2000 block of East Ridge Circle East.
Officers arrived in the area and made contact with several people.
Their investigation led to the arrest of four Boynton Beach men.
Clarens Saget, 23, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to sell and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Henson Pierre, 20, was arrested on a charge of carrying a concealed firearm.
James Joseph, 19, faces charges of possession of oxycodone, tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Johny Rolph Atthelus, 23, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest without violence.
Police said Saget had $3,620 in U.S. currency with him, mainly in $20 denominations.
"The Violent Crimes Task Force was created to disrupt and reduce violent incidents in the city," Boynton Beach Police Chief Michael Gregory said. "They have been exceptionally successful in identifying the perpetrators, seizing firearms and arresting those who mean harm to the people in our community."
