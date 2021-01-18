Former state analyst Rebekah Jones turns herself in after warrant issued

Former Florida Department of Health analyst Rebekah Jones has turned herself in after a warrant was issued for her arrest, authorities say.
Jones was fired from her post in May after she questioned Florida's COVID-19 data. She has been an outspoken critic of Gov. Ron DeSantis and his state agencies on social media since she was fired.
At a court hearing on Monday morning, a judge set Jones' bond at $2,500. Court records show she bonded out of the Leon County Jail at 10:58 a.m.
Florida authorities investigating an alleged hack into the state's emergency response system raided her home on Dec. 8.
Agents served the search warrant on her Tallahassee home after a complaint from the Department of Health regarding unauthorized access to its emergency alert system.
"Agents believe someone at the residence on Centerville Court illegally accessed the system," FDLE spokeswoman Gretl Plessinger said.
"The agent told my lawyer there would be only one charge, but emphasized that speaking out or going to the media may result in police 'stacking' additional charges," Jones said Saturday on Twitter. "All of this just to silence a critic of a governor who failed to do his job and got thousands killed as a result."
Jones continued, "A potential condition of my release may be no access to computers, internet or electronic devices. Bogus charges designed to silence and now jail me for being a scientist critical of the government. That's the textbook definition of #censorship."
Her tweet at 2:33 p.m. Saturday appeared to indicate that she was going to turn herself in.
"Saying goodbye to my family just now is the hardest thing I've ever done in my life," Jones tweeted.
