Local volunteer projects honor Martin Luther King Jr.

In honor of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, several groups around the Treasure Coast and South Florida will spend the day performing acts of service.
A diverse group of local organizations are standing together for a powerful day of unity in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s vision of equality. More than 50 volunteers will join the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County and Palm Beach Atlantic University in a day-long outreach event.
Together, they will pack toiletry kits for the homeless, lunches of love for St. Ann Place and St. George Place and school supplies. Volunteers will also make cards for first responders and military members who are deployed.
Contactless and virtual service projects are also being held at more than 20 locations with food pantry sorting, a beach clean up and caring for animals, just to name a few. The day of giving back will wrap up with a virtual program at 6 p.m.
Palm Beach Outlets and Feeding South Florida continue their efforts to feed the hungry and those in need. They will distribute food to those in need this morning.
Riviera Beach is also hosting a day of service event to bring residents together to help spruce up the city.
It's the second community clean up event and the focus will be on areas located in district three. This includes
Federal Gardens, Riviera Heights and Harmony Heights.
Organizers say this is an opportunity for residents living in those areas to get rid of any unwanted large bulky items such as appliances and old furniture. Residents are instructed to set the items outside on the curb to be picked up
Crews will also work to fill potholes, clean up trash and debris, overgrown plants and trees. The city will address other code compliance issues and concerns residents may have.
"So we want to make sure that the people who live in the city especially on Monday in our district to know that the city is there for them to be able to help clean up whatever it is that needs to be cleaned up," Councilwoman Shirley Lanier said.
To volunteer text "volunteer" to 561-388-3935.
The group will be meeting at 8 a.m. at the city's Public Works building.
Next month, the city will focus on neighborhoods located in district one.
