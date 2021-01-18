Man accused of kidnapping Pembroke Pines woman arrested in Virginia

The manhunt for an armed robbery and kidnapping suspect which started in Pembroke Pines has ended in Virginia.
Officials say 37-year-old Jaddier T. Sanchez is accused of kidnapping a man and two women from outside of their Pembroke Pines home at gunpoint.
Two victims, a man and a woman, told deputies they had returned to their home at 12:30 a.m. and were confronted by Sanchez.
He is known to the victims through their daughter, Nicole Martinez, 18, who was also kidnapped by the suspect.
According to the PBSO, the suspect forced all three victims into a red Dodge Ram pickup truck with Florida tag PYDC13 and drove them to various banks to withdraw money from the ATMs.
Investigators said Sanchez then drove to Belle Glade, where he left the man and woman on the side of the road.
He then left in the stolen truck without releasing Nicole Martinez, who was being held against her will.
Officials say Sanchez has been arrested in Virginia, but haven't released any information about Martinez's condition.
Scripps Only Content 2021