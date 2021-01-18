Palm Beach Atlantic University serving the community in honor of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

On a national day of service in Martin Luther King Jr’s honor, one doesn’t have to look much further than a street sign bearing his name in West Palm Beach to see his dream in action.
In the words of Dr. King --Director of Workship at Palm Beach Atlantic University Nathan Chau says, “The time is always right to do what is right,” while supervising students.
They’re painting the former Habitat for Humanity ReStore building, which is now a classroom of sorts for Palm Beach Atlantic University, School of Nursing Dean, Phyllis King.
“Every stroke is for another community member.
Inside the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in West Palm Beach, you’ll also notice the story of resilience. The building was almost completely lost to a fire in 2019.
Chief Retail Officer for the nonprofit Peter Gates says, “We lost all the contents electrical system were shot plumbing had to be redone, except for the shell everything had to be new.”
Renovating the building has taken time and a lot of work with help from the community.
PBA Student-Athlete Lea Lubier explains, “It’s not hard to make a difference that’s an excuse everyone has time for that I think, everybody should just get out and do it.”
Despite a pandemic, volunteers have stepped up.
Some like King, especially after a hard year, want to keep the dream alive.
King said, “We’re children of the 60s so we grew up knowing and seeing on TV and everything of MLK’s life and it’s impressed on us and it’s just wonderful to continue that legacy.”
The habitat organization is thankful but so are the students and staff, for the chance to make a difference.
