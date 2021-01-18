Riviera Beach to distribute next round of vaccines Tuesday

The City of Riviera Beach is planning for another COVID-19 vaccine distribution this Tuesday to meet the growing demand in Palm Beach County.
On Sunday, 500 senior citizens received their first dose of the vaccine in Riviera Beach.
Vaccines were administered by appointment starting at 9 a.m. Sunday at the Wells Recreation Center on Blue Heron Blvd.
Florida Senator Bobby Powell’s office handled the logistics of the event.
The City of Riviera Beach was also on-site to support his staff.
“My office is working with the churches as well to make sure that we're getting the most vulnerable population here in the City of Riviera Beach vaccinated,” said Florida Senator Bobby Powell.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are long-standing systemic health and social inequities have put many people from racial and ethnic minority groups at increased risk of getting sick and dying from COVID-19.
The CDC also reports increasing evidence that some racial and ethnic minority groups are being disproportionately affected by COVID-19.
Inequities in the social determinants of health, such as poverty and healthcare access, affecting these groups are interrelated and influence a wide range of health and quality-of-life outcomes and risks.
“We've seen that Black people in this in this community and in the state and nationally actually have had more issues with regard to the negative effects of COVID-19,” said Sen. Powell. “So being able to get people vaccinated, it's almost like we're saving a lot of lives here today.”
City administrators expect to host the next COVID-19 vaccine distribution event on Tuesday.
The City of Riviera Beach will share more details as they become available.
