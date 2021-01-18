South Florida Fair awards scholarships in West Palm Beach

The South Florida Fair awarded almost $50,000 in scholarships to 23 high school and college students on Sunday.
More than 130 students applied from five South Florida counties.
The winners' scholarships ranged from $500 to $5,000 and can be used at any accredited institution of higher learning.
Scholarships are awarded in the categories of arts and entertainment, general, and agriculture.
The fair's scholarship committee selected the winners based on the students' grades, need, and a short essay.
