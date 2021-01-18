State's death increase drops sharply to 133 from 205; cases up 11,093, lowest in two weeks

Florida's coronavirus deaths rose by 133, the lowest since 108 one week ago, with about one-third in Miami-Dade County, as cases rose by 11,093, which is the smallest gain since 10,603 that was 14 days ago, the Florida Department of Health announced Sunday afternoon.
Tests reported from labs Saturday were 143,3275, one day after 166,587 and after a record 217,673 on Dec. 31. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 9.1 percent one day after a 8.55, which was the lowest since the lowest since 8.16 on Dec. 25, with a record 23.38 Dec. 28 and a two-week high 13.03 on Jan. 4. Palm Beach County's rate was 7.94 one day after 7.26, a two-week low of 6.36 three days ago, a record 20.04 Dec. 28 and a two-week high 12.11 on Jan. 3.
The state's total daily positivity rate was 12.24 percent one day after 10.92 with a two-week low 10.81 three days ago, a record 26.34 Dec. 28, a two-week high 14.79 Jan. 3. The previous high was 24 percent on April 15. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the danger threshold.
After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 317 days, the death toll has reached 24,137 for an average of 76 per day -- fourth behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California, which passed Texas on Monday. Florida's total including nonresidents is 24,515, which rose by 2 to 378.
Florida was among 6 states posting triple-digit increases Sunday. The U.S. set a record with 4,453 deaths Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins tracking. And cases passed 23 million Wednesday, gaining 1 million in four days.
On Saturday, residents' deaths passed 24,000, taking five days to rise more than 1,000. It took seven to increase past 23,000 residents' deaths from 22,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
The rise of 217 on Thursday was the most since 219 on Aug. 13. The last time it was more than 200 was 202 on Sept. 23.
Friday's increase was 186 then 205 Saturday.
Last Friday's death increase of 185 at the time was the most since September. There were more deaths but they were for two days of data: 217 on one Saturday ago.
Deaths increased by 108 Sunday ago, which was the lowest since 98 Tuesday, Jan. 5, the last time they were under triple digits.
Until Florida's increase of 120 deaths Dec. 14, they had remained under 100 since 105 on Oct. 21.
Palm Beach County rose by 3 to 2,036 after 5 the day before. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 34 to 4,595 and Broward is third at 1,969 with 12 more.
St. Lucie rose by 5 to 454, Martin stayed at 228 and Indian River increased by 5 to 194. Okeechobee remained at 56 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
With a net increase of 59 deaths in South Florida of the 133 state total, which is 44 percent, there are 9,532, which is 39.5 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over seven days is 1,225, an average of 175 and 5.3 percent, compared with 925 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 81 deaths over seven days for 4.1 percent. The U.S. figure is 6.2 percent with the world at 4.9 percent.
Florida's cases reached 1,571,279 with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York and No. 5 Illinois also reporting more than 1 million.
Cases surpassed 1.4 million Wednesday, taking 9 days to rise 100,000. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.
The number of new cases were 10,825 which is different than the 11,093 increase because of an update from previous days.
Saturday's increase was 12,119 after Friday's 16,875 and Thursday's 13,720.
Cases increased by a record 19,816 one Thursday ago then were slightly lower at 19,530 one Friday ago.
The last time infections were below five figures was 8,198 on Monday, Dec. 28. The 7,391 infections on Sunday, Dec. 27 were the fewest since 6,659 on Nov. 30 and the 77 deaths were the lowest since 74 on Tuesday, Dec. 19.
The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.
Florida closed out the year on Thursday, Dec. 31 with an original record increase of 17,192 cases in one day with the new cases at 16,616.
For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July 12 with new infections 15,220.
A total of 20.7 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 2,404 .Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 799 one day after 658 and two days after [a record 1,213 with Broward 1,173, St. Lucie 96, Martin 42, Indian River 86 and Okeechobee 29.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 94,269 for an average of 13,467 at 6.4 percent. The previous week the increase was 1111,574 for an average of 15,939. The average since the first case, which was 323 days ago, is 4,865 per day.
Florida's cases are 6.6 percent of the total infections in the U.S. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 7.3 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 29th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is in 25th at 62.0 with Arizona No. 1 at 116.9, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 127 on Dec. 20.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 207 compared with 327 one day ago. The state reported Sunday there are currently 7,419 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is an increase of 53 in one day. Thirteen days ago, it went above 7,000 for the first time since 7,144 on Aug. 7. It passed 5,000 on Dec. 15. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
DEATHS
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 25th in deaths per million.
The 21 deaths reported Sunday Nov. 1 were lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 2,005.
Hillsborough County remained at 1,175 to tie for fourth with Pinellas, which rose by 2. Polk increased by 4 to 891 in sixth, Orange by 18 to 846 in seventh, Duval by 6 to 806 in eighth and Lee by to 1 to 728 in ninth.
CASES
Cases have been trending up in the state.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
The last lowest rise was 6,659 on Nov. 30.
TESTING
Worldometers.info lists Florida with 17,546,717 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth.
Palm Beach County's rate of 5.78 Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's rate was 9.28 one day after a two-week low of 8.42 percent and a two-week high of 11.39 Jan. 3. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was 8.34 percent one day after 7.62 with a two-week low of 7.55 three days ago and a two-week high 10.71 Jan. 5.
St. Lucie's rate was 9.24 percent one day after a two-week high of 11.4 percent and a two-week high of 18.71 Jan. 5 . Martin's rate was 7.38 percent one day after 7.88 percent, a two-week high of 11.37 Jan. 5. with a two-week low of 6.51 three days ago. Indian River's rate was 8.19 percent one day after 9.55 with 2.05 percent three days ago on an unusually high 4,578 negative tests and a two-week high of 15.95 Jan. 3. Okeechobee's rate of 10.98 percent on 227 negative tests was one day after 16.8 on 104 negative tests with a two-week high of 35.85 on 34 negative tests Jan. 4 and low of 8.39 on 251 tests six days ago. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.7 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide, which passed 2,039,000 deaths and neared 95.5 million cases Sunday, according to Worldometers.info.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.3, Miami-Dade 1.4, St. Lucie 2.6, Martin 2.6, Indian River 2.2 and Okeechobee 1.9.
Deaths per million: Florida 1,124, U.S. 1,230, world 261.5. New York, which represents 10.3 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,106 per million. Six months ago New York was 22.7 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 35 deaths, with no change, in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. The class was 33 since Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 132 people with no change with no increase.
55 and older: 94 percent of fatalities with 62 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage tested positive – 28 percent age 55 and older and 7 percent 75 and older.
85 and older: 7,685 people 85 and older, an increase of 43 in one day.
Infant to 4: 28,643 cases, an increase of 274, and 451 were hospitalized, which rose by 1. Ages 5-14: 86,424 cases, an increase of 871 with 416 in the hospital at one time, which rose by 17.
Infant to 54 age group: 1,103,746 of the 1,542,567 residents' cases. In that group, 1,475 have died with an increase of 11 for a 0.13 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 1,306,409 cases. A total of 4,091 have died, with 30 more, for a 0.31 percentage.
CITIES
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities at 23,454 with an increase of 235. No. 2 Boca Raton rose by 104 to 16,446. No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, went up by 105 to 14,200. No. 4 Boynton Beach is at 9,`87 from 9,116. No. 5 Delray Beach at 7,215 vs. 7,179.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 11,41, rising 69, followed by Fort Pierce at 5,921 with an increase of 28 and Stuart at 4,205, a rise of 17.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, rose by 4 to 750 with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 67,9970 people in the state have been hospitalized compared with 65,595 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 5,357 with 25 more compared with 19 the day before. Martin rose by 2 to 605, St. Lucie by 4 to 1,163, Indian River by 1 to 564 and Okeechobee by 3 to 310.
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-seven percent of the deaths, 8,843, are residents and staff of long-term care with increase of 30. Palm Beach County is second at 872, with a revision down by 1. Miami-Dade leads with 935.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 397,600 Sunday, an increase of 1,749, five days after a record 4,462 and the lowest since 1,358 Jan. 3. Ten states reported at least 50 more deaths Sunday.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 23,263 at 6.2 percent. The increase one week ago Sunday was 1,821.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York: had an increase of 187 to rise to 40,993 compared with a daily high of 799 in April, according to Johns Hopkins tracking. Hopkins includes probable deaths, meaning there was no positive coronavirus test, with New York state only using confirmed deaths but New York City probable ones. No. 2 California: increase of U.S.-high 432 deaths, after record 695 Jan. 9, at 32,960. No. 3 Texas with increase of 207 at 32,038. No. 5: New Jersey: increase of 26 at 20,439.
Among states in top 10, including No. 6 Illinois 29, No. 7 Pennsylvania 122, No. 8 Michigan no data, No. 9 Massachusetts 67, No. 10 Georgia 3.
Also with at least 50, No. 21 South Carolina 76, No. 16 North Carolina 67, No. 12 Ohio 65. Also No. 11 Arizona reported 18 and No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 1 death (normally doesn't report fatalities on weekends).
Cases
Infections increased to 23,933,368 Sunday with a rise of 177,918 after a record 302,506 Jan. 2, according to Johns Hopkins. The increase one week ago Sunday was 216,290.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California at 2,942,475 with U.S.-high 42,229 after U.S.-record 53,711 Dec. 16. No. 2 Texas 1,853,521 with 15,667 after record 29,310 Jan 9. No. 4 New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, 1,233,390 with 13,842 one day after record 19,942. No. 5 Illinois 1,068,829 with 4,162 after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13.
Twenty-one reported at least 2,000 cases, including No. 19 Virginia with state-record 9,914, No. 11 Arizona 6,981, No. 10 North Carolina 6,811, No. 8 Pennsylvania 6,023, No. 7 Georgia 5,404, No. 6 Ohio 5,247, No. 12 New Jersey 4,686, No. 21 South Carolina 4,584, No. 9 Tennessee 4,474, No. 17 Massachusetts 4,283, No. 23 Louisiana: 4,122; No. 29 Washington 3,969 (two days), No. 13 Indiana 3,328, No. 24 Oklahoma 3,314.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 20.1 percent of the 9,192 deaths, four days after a record 16,537 and 20.0 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 95,041 at 4.9 percent. One Sunday ago, the deaths were 9,326.
Cases: Increased by 532,907 after a record 839,376 Jan. 8 with 600,000 passing first Nov. 5, 500,00 for the first time Oct. 28. One Sunday ago, the cases were 639,092.
No. 2 Brazil: 497 deaths for a total of 209,847 compared with record of 1,554 on July 29. Cases: 31,394 after record 87,134 Jan. 7 with total third at 8,456,705.
No. 3 India: 181 deaths, compared with a national-record 1,299, to rise to 152,274 and in third place. Cases: 15,144, compared with a record 97,859, and is second in the world, with 10,557,985.
No. 4 Mexico: 463 deaths four days after 1,314 for a total of 140,704 in fourth place. Cases: 11,170 two days after record 21,366.
Europe: Coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 3,038 new deaths and 155,528 cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 United Kingdom with 671 deaths four days after record 1,564, as well as 38,598 cases, after record 68,053 Jan. 9. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 377 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 and 12,545 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France 141 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 16,642cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 8 Russia 481 deaths after record 635 Dec. 24 and 23,586 cases after record 29,935 Dec. 24 and fourth overall with 3,568,209. No. 10 Spain no data after 235 deaths and record 40,197 cases Friday.
Also, No. 12 Germany reported 319 deaths after record 1,244 Dec. 29 and 11,427 cases, behind the record of 31,553 Dec. 18. No. 16 Poland 142 deaths and 6,055cases.
No. 9 Iran: 86 deaths after a record 486 on Nov. 16. Cases: 6,016 after a record 14,051 Nov. 27.
No. 21 Canada: 149 deaths after record 257 Dec. 29 for a total of 18,014 and 6,436cases after record 11,383 Jan. 3.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," no data and is at 10,323. Neighboring Norway no deaths for second day in row to remain at 517, as well as 131 more cases.
China: the original epicenter of the world, reported one death on Thursday after announcing only one death since April 27, a new verification on May 17, and is 45th behind Panama with 4,635. The first death was reported one year ago on Jan. 11. China added 109 cases Monday after 144 cases Friday, the most since March 1 of 202 with the exception of a data revision of 325 on April 25.
South Korea: 15 deaths Monday after record 40 Dec. 29 for a total of 1,264 plus 389 new cases, behind the record of 1,241 Dec. 25.
Japan: 49 deaths four days after record 97 for a total of 4,538, including 13 on a cruise ship, and 5,759 cases after record 7,882 Jan. 7.
Scripps Only Content 2021