47th annual Stuart Boat Show comes to a close

The largest boat show on the Treasure Coast came to a close on Sunday.
The 47th annual Stuart Boat Show sat on 10 acres of land and in the water featuring over 500 boats ranging from speedboats, sport-fishing boats and personal watercraft.
There were also over 175 different marine-related exhibitors, offering up a half a billion dollars in inventory, apparel, fishing gear, and artwork.
Organizers of the show were pleased to be able to host the event despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Michele Miller, Director of Operations for Marine Industries Association of the Treasure Coast said, "We were very questionable whether we could even be able to have this show and we are grateful that we're able to do it because this is the show that allows us to do all of our non-profit activities like the waterway cleanup, not parades, kids fishing days and sponsoring fishing tournaments."
