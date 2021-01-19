Appointments for COVID-19 vaccine in Indian River County open Tuesday

The Florida Department of Health Indian River County will hold two COVID-19 vaccination clinics for people 65 and older. One on Wednesday, Jan. 20 and the other on Thursday, Jan. 21. Both will be held at the Indian River Fairgrounds.
Registration opens at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Those who are able to make an appointment are asked to bring identification, such as a driver's license, and a complete COVID-19 Vaccine Screening and Consent Form.
Please Note: • If there are no appointments available when you try to register, please continue to check back on the Indian River County website as new appointments will be released once additional vaccines are confirmed. • There is no waitlist and walk-ups are not accepted. • Please encourage your friends and family to subscribe to Indian River County's FREE alerts for future updates. To sign up, visit ALERT Indian River, click here. • Updates will be shared on the Indian River County website and other social media platforms.
Scripps Only Content 2021