Appointments for COVID-19 vaccine in Indian River County open Tuesday

Please Note: • If there are no appointments available when you try to register, please continue to check back on the Indian River County website as new appointments will be released once additional vaccines are confirmed. • There is no waitlist and walk-ups are not accepted. • Please encourage your friends and family to subscribe to Indian River County's FREE alerts for future updates. To sign up, visit ALERT Indian River, click here. • Updates will be shared on the Indian River County website and other social media platforms.