Baptist Health South Florida suspends first doses of vaccine

Baptist Health South Florida announced Tuesday they are suspending all first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
In a tweet, the hospital said the decision was made because of vaccine supply constraints.
Any appointments booked for Jan. 20 and all later dates are now canceled.
The hospital group said they are not taking any new appointments. However, second-dose appointments will not be affected.
The decision comes on the same day that Gov. Ron DeSantis said Publix pharmacies throughout Palm Beach County will begin offering the vaccine.
