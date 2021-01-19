Delray Beach bar back open, seeks to extend operating hours

A Delray Beach bar is opening for the first time since March, but the owner is hoping the city is willing to consider more changes to help keep it open.
Brian Rosen said the new outdoor space at The O.G. last weekend allowed his bar to be open for the first time since March.
"This is the first time, as a bar, we've been able to use the outside," Rosen said.
The city allowed bars to build outdoor patios because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Rosen said the outdoor space allows him to triple the bar's capacity. The only issue, he said, is having to close at 9 p.m.
"Nine p.m. is nearly impossible to run a business, in reality -- a bar business operates that operates at different times than a retail business," Rosen said.
Rosen is hoping the City Commission considers changing the 9 p.m. rule and allow The O.G. to stay open until 2 a.m.
"We understand that this is important for the businesses because they are struggling to survive," Mayor Shelly Petrolia said.
She said the conversation could come up during Tuesday's commission meeting. Her concern is for the people living near these new outdoor entertainment spaces.
"It will be some, probably, trial and error," Petrolia said. "We may be able to extend the outdoor space and time longer."
Rosen said his bar would follow all the noise regulations that the city has in place to avoid any issues with neighboring residents.
"This bar was here before all the buildings were," he pointed out.
Rosen hopes the city makes some changes to help The O.G. create funds to help build out the kitchen.
"This is really just a transition step and we're just looking for some support, you know, to be able to operate the hours necessary," he said.
