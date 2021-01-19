Lake Worth Beach celebrates Martin Luther King's birthday

Amongst the crowd leaving the steps of Lake Worth Beach city hall is Ericka Cooper Haden. She's joined the 27th annual candlelight march through downtown Lake Worth Beach.
"Once again we shall overcome" is the theme of this year's event.
"This needs to be a situation where we come together, and we think about humankind because we're all on the same planet together and we have to learn to co-exist in peace, harmony, and love," Cooper Haden said.
The group is marching through downtown Lake Worth Beach in a tribute to the freedom marches of the civil rights movement.
"Me and my daughter wanted to support the cause of unity and togetherness among all people," Peter Haden said.
Their destination is the MLK Cultural Plaza a few blocks away for music and inspiration from multiple speakers, including Mayor Pam Triolo.
"Darkness cannot drive out darkness only light can, and hate cannot drive out hate only love can," she said.
While walking, Cooper Haden is asked what would Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. think of society in its current state.
"The road to freedom should not be paved with bitterness and fear, it should be paved with love," she said.
