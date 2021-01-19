Martin County deputies arrive in DC ahead of inauguration

Law enforcement officers from Martin County arrived in Washington DC Monday to serve amongst the thousands of law enforcement officers converging on the nation’s capital to maximize safety surrounding the inauguration of Joe Biden.
Captain Bill Dowdy with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said his team was sworn in immediately upon arriving in D.C.
Tuesday, Dowdy said they will make it to the heart of DC begin preparing for Wednesday’s assignment.
“It’s inauguration parade route security and site security. Some of the things I can’t talk about but it’s stuff we’ve dealt with in the past,” Dowdy said.
He’s part of a rapid response team that was also invited to the 2016 inauguration for President Trump. Dowdy noticed one clear difference this year- an enormous military presence.
“That’s definitely a new strategy. There’s a lot more military here than there was in 2016,” Dowdy said. "They’re truly everywhere. They’re beyond the interior part of the Capitol,” Dowdy said.
That was expected, partly as a response to the Jan. 6 violence at the U.S Capitol.
“Listen, it’s 2021, people take security seriously,” Dowdy said.
Since their arrival, Dowdy said his team has felt support from locals.
“There have been many of the employees at the hotel thanking us for coming, thanking us for our service. There were people at the airport today thanking us for our service,” Dowdy said.
He is also grateful for the training and experience his team gains, bringing back skills he said will help better protect our community.
“It’s an honor to be here. It’s an honor to take part in it. No matter what side of the political spectrum you’re on, this is a historical event,” Dowdy said.
Scripps Only Content 2021