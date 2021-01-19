Publix pharmacies throughout Palm Beach Co. offering COVID-19 vaccine

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that the COVID-19 vaccine will now be offered at Publix pharmacies throughout Palm Beach County.
"We are expanding the state's partnership with Publix to Palm Beach County," DeSantis announced during a news conference outside a Publix in Jupiter.
DeSantis said all 67 Publix pharmacies in Palm Beach County will have the vaccine, as well as seven in Martin and two in Monroe counties.
The governor said that brings the total to 181 Publix pharmacies in 15 Florida counties.
Over the last few weeks, DeSantis has announced more Publix partnerships with the state and its efforts to get the COVID-19 vaccine to more seniors.
DeSantis met with Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner on last week in West Palm Beach to discuss the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.
After the meeting, Kerner said the governor intends to announce a distribution plan at Publix locations in Palm Beach County. Kerner said that announcement would come "shortly."
Palm Beach County health director Dr. Alina Alonso told commissioners that roughly 100,000 senior citizens have signed up to get vaccinated in the county, but Palm Beach County is only receiving around 4,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine per week.
