State’s case rise by 8,002, lowest in 3 weeks; deaths increase by 137 vs. 133 day before

Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 United Kingdom with 599 deaths five days after record 1,564, as well as 37,535 cases, after record 68,053 Jan. 9. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 377 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 and 8,824 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France 403 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 3,736 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 8 Russia 471 deaths after record 635 Dec. 24 and 22,857 cases after record 29,935 Dec. 24 and fourth overall with 3,591,066. No. 10 Spain 151 deaths and 33,800 faces after record 40,197 cases Friday, the last time data were released.