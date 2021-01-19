State’s case rise by 8,002, lowest in 3 weeks; deaths increase by 137 vs. 133 day before

Florida’s coronavirus cases rose by 8,002, the first time since Dec. 28, it was under five digits, as deaths increased by 137, which was 4 more than the day before, the Florida Department of Health announced Monday afternoon.
Tests reported from labs Sunday were 103,560, which was the lowest since 96,345, Jan. 2, one day after 143,192 and after a record 217,673 on Dec. 31. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 9.19 percent one day after a 911, two days after 8.56, which was lowest since the lowest since 8.16 on Dec. 25, with a record 23.38 Dec. 28 and a two-week high 13.03 on Jan. 4. Palm Beach County's rate was 8.69 one day after 7.99, a two-week low of 6.37 four days ago, a record 20.04 Dec. 28 and a two-week high 111.6 on Jan. 5.
The state's total daily positivity rate was 12.56 percent one day after 12.26 with a two-week low 10.81 four days ago, a record 26.34 Dec. 28, a two-week high 14.41 Jan. 4. The previous high was 24 percent on April 15. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the danger threshold.
Florida's cases reached 1,579,281 with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York and No. 5 Illinois also reporting more than 1 million.
Cases surpassed 1.4 million Wednesday, taking 9 days to rise 100,000. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.
The number of new cases were 7,884, which is different than the 8,002 increase because of an update from previous days.
The last time infections were below five figures was 8,198 on Monday, Dec. 28. The 7,391 infections on Sunday, Dec. 27 were the fewest since 6,659 on Nov. 30.
Sunday's increase was 11,093 after Saturday's 12,119 and 16,875 Friday.
Last Monday's rise was 11,576.
Cases increased by a record 19,816 one Thursday ago then were slightly lower at 19,530 one Friday ago.
The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.
Florida closed out the year on Thursday, Dec. 31 with an original record increase of 17,192 cases in one day with the new cases at 16,616.
For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July 12 with new infections 15,220.
A total of 23.0 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,844. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 525 one day after 799 and three days after a record 1,213 with Broward 908, St. Lucie 131, Martin 39, Indian River 54 and Okeechobee 21.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 90,695 for an average of 12,56 at 6.1 percent. The previous week the increase was 111,894 for an average of 15,984. The average since the first case, which was 324 days ago, is 4,874 per day.
Florida's cases are 6.6 percent of the total infections in the U.S. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 7.4 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 30th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is in 25th at 62.0 with Arizona No. 1 at 116.9, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 318 days, the death toll has reached 24,274 for an average of 76 per day -- fourth behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. Florida's total including nonresidents is 24,657, which rose by 5 to 383.
Florida was among 3 states posting triple-digit increases Monday as some didn't report data because of the holiday and deaths neared 400,000. Cases passed 24 million Monday, five days after going past 23 million. The U.S. set a record with 4,453 deaths Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins tracking.
On Saturday, residents' deaths passed 24,000, taking five days to rise more than 1,000. It took seven to increase past 23,000 residents' deaths from 22,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
The rise of 217 on Thursday was the most since 219 on Aug. 13. The last time it was more than 200 was 202 on Sept. 23.
Friday's increase was 186 then 205 Saturday.
Last death increase of 185 one Friday ago at the time was the most since September. There were more deaths but they were for two days of data: 217 on Jan. 2.
Deaths increased by 108 Sunday, Jan. 10, which was the lowest since 98 Tuesday, Jan. 5, the last time they were under triple digits.
Until Florida's increase of 120 deaths Dec. 14, they had remained under 100 since 105 on Oct. 21.
Palm Beach County rose by 1 to 2,037 after 3 the day before. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 22 to 4,617 and Broward is third at 1,983 with 14 more.
St. Lucie remained at 454, Martin stayed at 228 and Indian River increased by 2 to 196. Okeechobee was still at 56 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
With a net increase of 39 deaths in South Florida of the 137 state total, which is 28.5 percent, there are 9,571, which is 39.4 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over seven days is 1,203, an average of 172 and 5.2 percent, compared with 981 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 65 deaths over seven days for 3.3 percent. The U.S. figure is 6.0 percent with the world at 4.9 percent.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 127 on Dec. 20.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 173 compared with 207 one day ago. The state reported Monday there are currently 7,44 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is an increase of 29 in one day. Fourteen days ago, it went above 7,000 for the first time since 7,144 on Aug. 7. It passed 5,000 on Dec. 15. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
DEATHS
Since June 16, Florida has climbed seven spots from 11th place in the nation to fourth. And the state is 25th in deaths per million.
The 21 deaths reported Sunday Nov. 1 were lowest since 20 on Monday, Oct. 26.
Deaths have had upward and lower trends since the pandemic in Florida. A few months ago they were averaging more than 1,200 a week with one-week figures earlier in the mid 200s.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 2,005.
Hillsborough County rose by 27 to 1,202 for fourth, Pinellas by 9 to 11,84 in fifth, Polk stayed at 891 in sixth, Orange by 1 to 847 n seventh, Duval by 10 to 816 in eighth and Lee by to 1 to 729 in ninth.
CASES
Cases have been trending up in the state.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
The last lowest rise was 6,659 on Nov. 30.
TESTING
Worldometers.info lists Florida with 17,728,996 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth.
Palm Beach County's rate of 5.78 Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's rate was 9.05 one day after 9.29, a two-week low of 8.43 two days ago and a two-week high of 11.22 Jan. 4. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was 9.17 percent one day after 8.32 with a two-week low of 7.55 four days ago and a two-week high 10.73 Jan. 4.
St. Lucie's rate was 10.91 percent one day after 10.0, a two-week high of 11.66 percent two days ago and a two-week high of 18.71 Jan. 5 . Martin's rate was 8.19 percent one day after 7.09 percent, a two-week high of 11.38 Jan. 5. with a two-week low of 6.52 four days ago. Indian River's rate was 8.75 percent one day after 8.19 with 2.05 percent four days ago on an unusually high 4,577 negative tests and a two-week high of 15.36 Jan. 5. Okeechobee's rate of 22.83 percent on 71 negative tests was one day after 10.98 on 227 negative tests with a two-week high of 35.85 on 34 negative tests Jan. 4 and low of 8.42 on 250 tests sevendays ago. On Nov. 1 it was zero percent on 31 negative tests.
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.7 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide, which neared 2,049,000 deaths and passed 96.0 million cases Monday, according to Worldometers.info.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.3, Miami-Dade 1.4, St. Lucie 2.6, Martin 2.6, Indian River 2.2 and Okeechobee 1.9.
Deaths per million: Florida 1,130, U.S. 1,234, world 262.8. New York, which represents 10.3 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,116 per million. Six months ago New York was 22.7 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26.
Four other juveniles are among the 36 deaths, with an increase of 1, in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade. The class was 33 since Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 132 people with no change with no increase.
55 and older: 94 percent of fatalities with 62 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage tested positive – 28 percent age 55 and older and 7 percent 75 and older.
85 and older: 7,732 people 85 and older, an increase of 47 in one day.
Infant to 4: 28,643 cases, an increase of 206, and 452 were hospitalized, which rose by 1. Ages 5-14: 86,980 cases, an increase of 556 with 416 in the hospital at one time, which didn't chage.
Infant to 54 age group: 1,109,337 of the 1,550,444 residents' cases. In that group, 1,480 have died with an increase of 5 for a 0.13 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 1,313,125 cases. A total of 4,112 have died, with 21 more, for a 0.31 percentage.
CITIES
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities at 23,580 with an increase of 136. No. 2 Boca Raton rose by 70 to 16,516. No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, went up by 35 to 14,235. No. 4 Boynton Beach is at 9,`252 from 9,187. No. 5 Delray Beach at 7,252 vs. 7,215.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 11,498, rising 79, followed by Fort Pierce at 5,957 with an increase of 36 and Stuart at 4,227, a rise of 22.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, remained at 750 with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 68,170 people in the state have been hospitalized compared with 65,796 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 5,371 with 14 more compared with 25 the day before. Martin rose by 2 to 607, St. Lucie by 3 to 1,166, Indian River by 2 to 562 and Okeechobee stayed at 310.
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-seven percent of the deaths, 8,877, are residents and staff of long-term care with increase of 34. Palm Beach County is second at 873, with an increase of 1. Miami-Dade leads with 936.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 399,003 Monday, an increase of 1,404, which is the lowest since 1,358 on Jan. 3, and six days after a record 4,462. Nine states reported at least 50 more deaths Sunday.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 22,660 at 6.0 percent. The increase one week ago Monday was 2,006.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York: had an increase of 180 to rise to 41,173 compared with a daily high of 799 in April, according to Johns Hopkins tracking. Hopkins includes probable deaths, meaning there was no positive coronavirus test, with New York state only using confirmed deaths but New York City probable ones. No. 2 California: increase of U.S.-high 201 deaths, after record 695 Jan. 9, at 33,593. No. 3 Texas with increase of 46 at 33,084. No. 5: New Jersey: increase of 23 at 20,458.
Among states in top 10, including No. 6 Illinois 50, No. 7 Pennsylvania 80, No. 8 Michigan 20 (two days), No. 9 Massachusetts 52, No. 10 Georgia 73.
Also with at least 50, No. 12 Ohio 81, No. 18 Connecticut 76 (two days). Also No. 11 Arizona reported none and No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., no data.
Cases
Infections increased to 24,074,658 Monday with a rise of 141,999, the lowest since 100,557 on Christmas, after a record 302,506 Jan. 2, according to Johns Hopkins. The increase one week ago Monday was 213,304.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California at 2,973,174 with U.S.-high 30,699 after U.S.-record 53,711 Dec. 16. No. 2 Texas 1,864,249 with 10,110 after record 29,310 Jan 9. No. 4 New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, 1,245,575 with 12,185 two days after record 19,942. No. 5 Illinois 1,,072,214 with 3,385 after what was a U.S. record 15,415 on Nov. 13.
Eighteen reported at least 2,000 cases, including No. 19 Virginia 7,245, No. 34 Connecticut 6,703 (two days), No. 10 Arizona 5,406, No. 7 Georgia 4,428, No. 6 Ohio 4,312, No. 8 Pennsylvania 4,045, No. 32 Kansas 3,688 (two days), No. 17 Massachusetts 3,301.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 15.4 percent of the 9,242 deaths, five days after a record 16,537 and 20.0 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
Weekly changes: The one-week death increase was 95,143 at 4.9 percent. One Monday ago, the deaths were 9,563.
Cases: Increased by 476,355, the lowest since 437,177 Dec. 27, after a record 839,376 Jan. 8 with 600,000 passing first Nov. 5, 500,00 for the first time Oct. 28. One Monday ago, the cases were 587,767.
No. 2 Brazil: 431 deaths for a total of 210,299 compared with record of 1,554 on July 29. Cases: 23,671after record 87,134 Jan. 7 with total third at 8,511,770.
No. 3 India: 145 deaths, compared with a national-record 1,299, to rise to 152419 and in third place. Cases: 13,788, compared with a record 97,859, and is second in the world, with 10,571,773. Deaths and cases have been steadily decreasing the past few weeks.
No. 4 Mexico: 544 deaths five days after 1,314 for a total of 141,248 in fourth place. Cases: 8,074 three days after record 21,366.
Europe: Coronavirus is surging at record cases levels and deaths that are the highest since the spring with nations instituting lockdowns. The continent reported 3,819 new deaths and 158,558 cases.
Five European nations are in the top 10. No. 5 United Kingdom with 599 deaths five days after record 1,564, as well as 37,535 cases, after record 68,053 Jan. 9. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter, reported 377 deaths after a record 993 Dec. 3 and 8,824 cases after record 40,896 on Nov. 13. No. 7 France 403 deaths after 932 on Nov. 13 that was the most since a record of 1,437 in April, as well as 3,736 cases after a record 86,852 on Oct. 31. No. 8 Russia 471 deaths after record 635 Dec. 24 and 22,857 cases after record 29,935 Dec. 24 and fourth overall with 3,591,066. No. 10 Spain 151 deaths and 33,800 faces after record 40,197 cases Friday, the last time data were released.
Also, No. 12 Germany reported 665 deaths after record 1,244 Dec. 29 and 8,930 cases, behind the record of 31,553 Dec. 18. No. 16 Poland 52 deaths and 3,271 cases.
No. 9 Iran: 83 deaths after a record 486 on Nov. 16. Cases: 5,806 after a record 14,051 Nov. 27.
No. 21 Canada: 106 deaths after record 257 Dec. 29 for a total of 18,120 and 6,453 cases after record 11,383 Jan. 3.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity," no data and is at 10,323. Neighboring Norway 4 to rise to 521, as well as 232 more cases.
China: the original epicenter of the world, reported one death on Thursday after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17, and is 45th behind Panama with 4,635. The first death was reported one year ago on Jan. 11. China added 118 cases Tuesday after 144 cases Friday, the most since March 1 of 202 with the exception of a data revision of 325 on April 25.
South Korea: 19 deaths Tuesday after record 40 Dec. 29 for a total of 1,283 plus 386 new cases, behind the record of 1,241 Dec. 25.
Japan: 58 deaths five days after record 97 for a total of 4,596, including 13 on a cruise ship, and 4,925 cases after record 7,882 Jan. 7.
