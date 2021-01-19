Study: More than 30 percent of people with eating disorders are men

On the NBC show “This Is Us”, lead character Kevin Pearson is known for his muscular physique— but this season viewers are learning the mental toll it’s taking.
It’s not just scripted drama. Nationally, one-third of people with eating disorders are men, according to the National Eating Disorders Association.
“Binging has definitely been a serious challenge for me in the last four years,” Eddie Gourdeau said.
Today you’ll find Gourdeau working with the team at SLASH fitness to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Four years ago, he says his outlook was a lot different.
“When you’re around all these attractive people that are in shape, I guess you kind of body shame yourself,” he said.
Gourdeau says his body issues started while helping at BaSalle, his wife’s beauty studio in Boynton Beach.
“You find yourself saying if I’m going to work in the beauty industry, I have to step my game up,” he explained.
Nutrition Therapist, Christie Caggiani with Therapeutic Oasis of the Palm Beaches says it can be more difficult to identify men with eating disorders or exercise addiction.
“Working out is supposed to be considered a positive thing and being ripped is supposed to be something to look up to and that can actually make those symptoms that are really in front of us, much easier to miss,” Caggiani said.
She says trauma, another addiction or even a diet can kick off an eating disorder. Caggiani says it’s encouraging to see a major television drama, taking on the topic.
“It really does put out there for everyone to see how common this is, this really is something we see every day and we don’t identify it,” she said.
