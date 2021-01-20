Boca Raton women hold small gathering to celebrate inauguration

Inside a Boca Raton home you’ll find women from different backgrounds, educators, lawyers even medical professionals and they all have one thing in common— celebrating unity.
Kristen Bomas says Inauguration Day is worthy of a celebration.
“A group of women and a group of friends, just watching this new beginning,” she said.
In a room with friends from different ethnicities and ages, Bomas says the anthem means more this inauguration.
“The flag has new meaning again and it’s good,” she said.
However, it was the moment when Vice President Kamala Harris was sworn into office that evoked the most hope.
“I’m just happy to be alive for the first woman Vice President,” Bomas’ friend said.
“To see her in all of her diversity and to have a women as Vice President, I could go on and on,” Bomas said.
Four generations were at the small gathering witnessing history. Including a group of freshman high school students.
“The pattern of who our political leaders are, you wouldn’t even dream of it,” Helena Parada said. “It’s incredible though.”
Bomas’ mom and other tuned in virtually.
“We can be role models for other people, it’s not just men who can be involved, we can be involved too,” Raya Schlosser said.
“It’s so good to have diversity of opinion, of color, of gender, of everything. Yes, it’s definitely a wonderful refreshing heartwarming time,” Bomas said.
