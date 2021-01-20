Dept. of Health: Beware of fake sites offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments

The Florida Department of Health in Martin County is warning residents of fake sites offering appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Martin County health officials said Wednesday they recently learned of the phony Eventbrite sites posing as the Florida Department of Health to offer vaccination appointments.
As a result, all online registration appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine in Martin County have been suspended.
"The city of Stuart police has been notified of this issue and we are working to confirm all legitimate reservations for our vaccination clinics on Thursday and Friday of this week," Carol Ann Vitani, health officer and director of nursing at the Florida Department of Health in Martin County, said in a statement.
Health officials said there are only two vaccination clinics scheduled this week. Anyone who received an appointment for any day other than Thursday or Friday does not have a real appointment.
As well, any site that asks for a person's Social Security or requests a fee is also fake.
Health officials said they're prepared to turn away anyone who may have gotten a phony appointment.
