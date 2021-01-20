Free art kits available in West Palm Beach

The City of West Palm Beach recently launched "The Commons: 15 Artists, 15 Spaces," which allowed local makers to share their work in a public setting.
One of them is Nicole Galluccio, who paints in energizing colors.
“It’s everything that you see around you in nature that you don’t necessarily take in, and what I try to do is put a whimsical, bright, colorful spin in my style to provoke joy,” she said.
Galluccio was given the task of displaying her work on a two-sided surface: 40-foot windows inside the Mandel Public Library of West Palm Beach.
“Love that window, I’ve always loved it. Its focal point of downtown Clematis, overlooking the courtyard,” she said.
She translated her energetic paintings into window clings that then cast colorful patterns of light on the patrons below.
“The light would come through and it would create almost a tropical, stained glass effect,” she said.
Librarian Faith Wahlers manages Studio 411, an art studio inside the library. She was inspired by Galluccio's work and decided to create Grab & Go Kits. They have been funded by the West Palm Beach Library Foundation are on a first-come, first-served basis.
“We have seen a huge outpouring of requests for them, our first round of 40 kits were all snapped up in that very first week,” Wahlers said.
There are also free watercolor page kits for adults. Galluccio's work is printed on watercolor, and patrons will receive a 36-color watercolor palette, two brushes and an apron.
“And I was able to stack some coupons to get us some really good watercolor palettes with lots of colors, and even a little plastic apron to make sure your clothes stay nice,” Wahlers said.
Galluccio hopes the ripple effect of inspiration from her work reaches the hands and hearts of many.
“Parents should be interested in doing these things with them too. It brings a sense of calm and peace and harmony within us when we are creating art,” Galluccio said.
