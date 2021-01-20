HBCU recruitment event taking place Jan. 19-28

The School District of Palm Beach County is holding a collaborative event with other districts celebrating and highlighting historically Black colleges and universities.
From Jan. 19-28, the school district is participating in a two-week initiative with 34 HBCUs from across the country.
The event will connect Florida students with information about the opportunities available at HBCUs.
Each day, through Jan. 28, representatives from participating schools will be available for one-hour information sessions.
All sessions are virtual, free, and open to anyone interested in learning more about HBCUs.
Links for all sessions are available on the Virtual Meeting LINK Calendar.
