Historic Boynton Beach museum inspires young minds

Research has proven that children will embrace life-long learning through the joy of discovery. There is a special place in Boynton Beach that helps to foster that ideal in local children. It’s a schoolhouse that was built in 1913 and 108 years later, is still teaching children every single day.
“You can be a doctor, you can be a shopkeeper, you can be a train conductor, you can milk a cow, you can ride a tractor. It’s all about creativity and fun,” said Suzanne Ross, Executive Director of the Schoolhouse Museum.
It’s a place where play comes first and the learning inspired by that, comes naturally. Integrating the arts, humanities and sciences in cultural and historical settings is the non-profits way of reaching children 8 and under and shaping them to be the future of our society.
“If we get them when they’re little and they get excited about learning and they’re inspired about learning, they’re going to have much more success in school and then ultimately in life,” said Ross.
The mission at the museum is that as soon as families walk in the door, they touch, play and interact and then they walk out feeling stimulated and inspired.“We like to see children be hands on and structured. In today’s hustle and bustle world, everything is so programmed . They need to use their brain, use their imagination. Give a child a box and watch what they do. It can be a car, it can be a plane, it can be a train,” said Ross.
The museum is open to the public and offers class, programs and open play for south Florida families. Reservations are required due to Covid. The museum also relies on donations to do what they do in the community. A capital campaign was recently launched to reimagine some of the exhibits. You can learn more about getting involved with that by visiting the museum's website here-- https://www.schoolhousemuseum.org/
Scripps Only Content 2021