Homicide investigated in Sebastian; missing man's body found

The body of a missing man was found Tuesday in Indian River County, and foul play is suspected, according to the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff Eric Flowers said in a video posted to YouTube that they received a tip earlier in the day related to John Swanigan.
Swanigan was reported missing Friday after his family said he had not been seen since Jan. 8.
"It's an active homicide investigation that our detectives are working on," Flowers said.
Flowers said they would be executing a search warrant at a home and a vehicle impounded by the sheriff's office.
Detectives are interviewing a person of interest in the case, according to the sheriff's office.
Flowers did not specify where the body was found.
